Nebraska homeowners need the right insurance for both common problems (such as kitchen fires) and large natural disasters. Tornadoes, floods and winter storms are frequent visitors in the state.

A standard home insurance policy in Nebraska covers fires and tornadoes. It also generally covers damage from the weight of snow and ice, along with other problems.

But home insurance typically won’t cover flooding. Homeowners need flood insurance to financially protect their properties. In 2019, Nebraska saw historic floods when rain and snow melt combined to cause catastrophic floods that damaged homes, businesses, crops and cattle farms.





What does Nebraska homeowners insurance cover?

A typical homeowners policy in Nebraska will cover these main things:

The dwelling: For house damage.

For house damage. Other structures: For garages, storage sheds, fences and other structures not attached to a house.

For garages, storage sheds, fences and other structures not attached to a house. Personal property: For your personal possessions that are damaged, stolen or destroyed, such as furniture, rugs, clothes, TVs and toys.

For your personal possessions that are damaged, stolen or destroyed, such as furniture, rugs, clothes, TVs and toys. Loss of use coverage: The extra bills if you can’t live at home due to damage.

The extra bills if you can’t live at home due to damage. Personal liability: For instances where you’re legally responsible for someone else’s injury or property damage.

For instances where you’re legally responsible for someone else’s injury or property damage. Medical payments to others: For situations when people are hurt on your property.

How do I get flood insurance?

You can buy flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) if your community participates in the NFIP. This federal program offers a standardized set of coverage types.

How much is home insurance in Nebraska?

The average annual Nebraska homeowners insurance premium is $1,402 for a typical policy, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That’s more expensive than the nationwide average of $1,192 a year.

20 largest Nebraska homeowners insurance companies