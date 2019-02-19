Speeding tickets often affect insurance rates at renewal time. Nationwide, the average car insurance premium increase after a speeding ticket is 26%.

The most expensive states for insurance increases after a speeding ticket are Wisconsin (41%), California (39%) and Arkansas (38%), based on premiums reported by EverQuote users.

Average insurance increases after a speeding ticket

State Annual premium with clean driving record Annual premium with speeding ticket % increase
Alabama

$1,625

$2,134

31%
Alaska

$1,710

n/a

n/a
Arizona

$1,584

$2,111

33%
Arkansas

$1,638

$2,266

38%
California

$1,596

$2,220

39%
Colorado

$1,694

$2,130

26%
Connecticut

$1,928

$2,299

19%
Delaware

$2,003

$2,318

16%
District of Columbia

$2,123

n/a

n/a
Florida

$1,839

$2,284

24%
Georgia

$1,939

$2,429

25%
Hawaii

$1,468

n/a

n/a
Idaho

$1,368

$1,705

25%
Illinois

$1,521

$1,864

22%
Indiana

$1,485

$1,826

23%
Iowa

$1,409

$1,855

32%
Kansas

$1,533

$2,054

34%
Kentucky

$1,850

$2,192

18%
Louisiana

$2,109

$2,577

22%
Maine

$1,343

n/a

n/a
Maryland

$2,068

$2,325

12%
Massachusetts

$1,893

$2,519

33%
Michigan

$2,077

$2,425

17%
Minnesota

$1,557

$1,960

26%
Mississippi

$1,773

$2,165

22%
Missouri

$1,615

$2,101

30%
Montana

$1,548

n/a

n/a
North Carolina

$1,603

$2,088

30%
North Dakota

$1,484

n/a

n/a
Nebraska

$1,545

$2,045

32%
New Hampshire

$1,460

n/a

n/a
New Jersey

$2,020

$2,504

24%
New Mexico

$1,535

$1,922

25%
Nevada

$1,812

$2,149

19%
New York

$2,153

$2,592

20%
Ohio

$1,496

$1,901

27%
Oklahoma

$1,588

$1,884

19%
Oregon

$1,610

$2,207

37%
Pennsylvania

$1,760

$2,104

20%
Rhode Island

$2,003

n/a

n/a
South Carolina

$1,897

$2,403

27%
South Dakota

$1,406

n/a

n/a
Tennessee

$1,590

$1,985

25%
Texas

$1,773

$2,244

27%
Utah

$1,566

$2,023

29%
Virginia

$1,595

$2,071

30%
Vermont

$1,429

n/a

n/a
Washington

$1,612

$2,083

29%
Wisconsin

$1,447

$1,868

29%
West Virginia

$1,662

$2,350

41%
Wyoming

$1,530

n/a

n/a
Average

26%
Source: EverQuote

Drivers who speed

We also looked at which states have the highest percentage of drivers who report having speeding tickets. Idaho, Ohio and Utah had the most. Florida, New York and New Jersey had the least.

State

Percent of drivers with speeding tickets
Idaho

6.8%
Ohio

6.7%
Utah

6.1%
South Carolina

5.9%
Oregon

5.4%
Iowa

5.0%
Source: EverQuote

Points for speeding tickets

You may have heard about "points" on your record for getting tickets. There are two kinds of points and they may have different values:

  • Points assigned by the DMV, also known as driver's license points. These can affect whether you lose your license.
  • Points assigned by insurance companies, or underwriting points. These can affect you car insurance rates.

If you rack up enough insurance points, you could have trouble buying auto insurance.

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. We compared premiums for drivers with clean records (no accidents or tickets) vs. drivers who had a speeding ticket. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. In the chart, n/a indicates states for which we don't have significant data. Your own rates will be different.

 

