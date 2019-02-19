Speeding tickets often affect insurance rates at renewal time. Nationwide, the average car insurance premium increase after a speeding ticket is 26%.

The most expensive states for insurance increases after a speeding ticket are Wisconsin (41%), California (39%) and Arkansas (38%), based on premiums reported by EverQuote users.

Average insurance increases after a speeding ticket

State Annual premium with clean driving record Annual premium with speeding ticket % increase Alabama $1,625 $2,134 31% Alaska $1,710 n/a n/a Arizona $1,584 $2,111 33% Arkansas $1,638 $2,266 38% California $1,596 $2,220 39% Colorado $1,694 $2,130 26% Connecticut $1,928 $2,299 19% Delaware $2,003 $2,318 16% District of Columbia $2,123 n/a n/a Florida $1,839 $2,284 24% Georgia $1,939 $2,429 25% Hawaii $1,468 n/a n/a Idaho $1,368 $1,705 25% Illinois $1,521 $1,864 22% Indiana $1,485 $1,826 23% Iowa $1,409 $1,855 32% Kansas $1,533 $2,054 34% Kentucky $1,850 $2,192 18% Louisiana $2,109 $2,577 22% Maine $1,343 n/a n/a Maryland $2,068 $2,325 12% Massachusetts $1,893 $2,519 33% Michigan $2,077 $2,425 17% Minnesota $1,557 $1,960 26% Mississippi $1,773 $2,165 22% Missouri $1,615 $2,101 30% Montana $1,548 n/a n/a North Carolina $1,603 $2,088 30% North Dakota $1,484 n/a n/a Nebraska $1,545 $2,045 32% New Hampshire $1,460 n/a n/a New Jersey $2,020 $2,504 24% New Mexico $1,535 $1,922 25% Nevada $1,812 $2,149 19% New York $2,153 $2,592 20% Ohio $1,496 $1,901 27% Oklahoma $1,588 $1,884 19% Oregon $1,610 $2,207 37% Pennsylvania $1,760 $2,104 20% Rhode Island $2,003 n/a n/a South Carolina $1,897 $2,403 27% South Dakota $1,406 n/a n/a Tennessee $1,590 $1,985 25% Texas $1,773 $2,244 27% Utah $1,566 $2,023 29% Virginia $1,595 $2,071 30% Vermont $1,429 n/a n/a Washington $1,612 $2,083 29% Wisconsin $1,447 $1,868 29% West Virginia $1,662 $2,350 41% Wyoming $1,530 n/a n/a Average 26% Source: EverQuote

Drivers who speed

We also looked at which states have the highest percentage of drivers who report having speeding tickets. Idaho, Ohio and Utah had the most. Florida, New York and New Jersey had the least.

State Percent of drivers with speeding tickets Idaho 6.8% Ohio 6.7% Utah 6.1% South Carolina 5.9% Oregon 5.4% Iowa 5.0% Source: EverQuote

Points for speeding tickets

You may have heard about "points" on your record for getting tickets. There are two kinds of points and they may have different values:

Points assigned by the DMV, also known as driver's license points. These can affect whether you lose your license.

Points assigned by insurance companies, or underwriting points. These can affect you car insurance rates.

If you rack up enough insurance points, you could have trouble buying auto insurance.

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. We compared premiums for drivers with clean records (no accidents or tickets) vs. drivers who had a speeding ticket. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. In the chart, n/a indicates states for which we don't have significant data. Your own rates will be different.