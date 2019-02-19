Speeding tickets often affect insurance rates at renewal time. Nationwide, the average car insurance premium increase after a speeding ticket is 26%.
The most expensive states for insurance increases after a speeding ticket are Wisconsin (41%), California (39%) and Arkansas (38%), based on premiums reported by EverQuote users.
Average insurance increases after a speeding ticket
|State
|Annual premium with clean driving record
|Annual premium with speeding ticket
|% increase
|Alabama
|
$1,625
|
$2,134
|
31%
|Alaska
|
$1,710
|
n/a
|
n/a
|Arizona
|
$1,584
|
$2,111
|
33%
|Arkansas
|
$1,638
|
$2,266
|
38%
|California
|
$1,596
|
$2,220
|
39%
|Colorado
|
$1,694
|
$2,130
|
26%
|Connecticut
|
$1,928
|
$2,299
|
19%
|Delaware
|
$2,003
|
$2,318
|
16%
|District of Columbia
|
$2,123
|
n/a
|
n/a
|Florida
|
$1,839
|
$2,284
|
24%
|Georgia
|
$1,939
|
$2,429
|
25%
|Hawaii
|
$1,468
|
n/a
|
n/a
|Idaho
|
$1,368
|
$1,705
|
25%
|Illinois
|
$1,521
|
$1,864
|
22%
|Indiana
|
$1,485
|
$1,826
|
23%
|Iowa
|
$1,409
|
$1,855
|
32%
|Kansas
|
$1,533
|
$2,054
|
34%
|Kentucky
|
$1,850
|
$2,192
|
18%
|Louisiana
|
$2,109
|
$2,577
|
22%
|Maine
|
$1,343
|
n/a
|
n/a
|Maryland
|
$2,068
|
$2,325
|
12%
|Massachusetts
|
$1,893
|
$2,519
|
33%
|Michigan
|
$2,077
|
$2,425
|
17%
|Minnesota
|
$1,557
|
$1,960
|
26%
|Mississippi
|
$1,773
|
$2,165
|
22%
|Missouri
|
$1,615
|
$2,101
|
30%
|Montana
|
$1,548
|
n/a
|
n/a
|North Carolina
|
$1,603
|
$2,088
|
30%
|North Dakota
|
$1,484
|
n/a
|
n/a
|Nebraska
|
$1,545
|
$2,045
|
32%
|New Hampshire
|
$1,460
|
n/a
|
n/a
|New Jersey
|
$2,020
|
$2,504
|
24%
|New Mexico
|
$1,535
|
$1,922
|
25%
|Nevada
|
$1,812
|
$2,149
|
19%
|New York
|
$2,153
|
$2,592
|
20%
|Ohio
|
$1,496
|
$1,901
|
27%
|Oklahoma
|
$1,588
|
$1,884
|
19%
|Oregon
|
$1,610
|
$2,207
|
37%
|Pennsylvania
|
$1,760
|
$2,104
|
20%
|Rhode Island
|
$2,003
|
n/a
|
n/a
|South Carolina
|
$1,897
|
$2,403
|
27%
|South Dakota
|
$1,406
|
n/a
|
n/a
|Tennessee
|
$1,590
|
$1,985
|
25%
|Texas
|
$1,773
|
$2,244
|
27%
|Utah
|
$1,566
|
$2,023
|
29%
|Virginia
|
$1,595
|
$2,071
|
30%
|Vermont
|
$1,429
|
n/a
|
n/a
|Washington
|
$1,612
|
$2,083
|
29%
|Wisconsin
|
$1,447
|
$1,868
|
29%
|West Virginia
|
$1,662
|
$2,350
|
41%
|Wyoming
|
$1,530
|
n/a
|
n/a
|Average
|
26%
|Source: EverQuote
Drivers who speed
We also looked at which states have the highest percentage of drivers who report having speeding tickets. Idaho, Ohio and Utah had the most. Florida, New York and New Jersey had the least.
|State
|
Percent of drivers with speeding tickets
|Idaho
|
6.8%
|Ohio
|
6.7%
|Utah
|
6.1%
|South Carolina
|
5.9%
|Oregon
|
5.4%
|Iowa
|
5.0%
|Source: EverQuote
Points for speeding tickets
You may have heard about "points" on your record for getting tickets. There are two kinds of points and they may have different values:
- Points assigned by the DMV, also known as driver's license points. These can affect whether you lose your license.
- Points assigned by insurance companies, or underwriting points. These can affect you car insurance rates.
If you rack up enough insurance points, you could have trouble buying auto insurance.
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. We compared premiums for drivers with clean records (no accidents or tickets) vs. drivers who had a speeding ticket. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. In the chart, n/a indicates states for which we don't have significant data. Your own rates will be different.