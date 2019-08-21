Cheap Car Insurance in North Dakota 2019

North Dakota average auto insurance premiums

Minimum car insurance in North Dakota

North Dakota requires more auto insurance types than many other states: Liability, uninsured and underinsurance motorist coverage, and personal injury protection.


North Dakota required auto insurance

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in North Dakota when:

  • Law enforcement requests it.

Penalties for not having car insurance in North Dakota

  • First offense: $100 to $1,000 fine and up to a 30-day imprisonment.
  • Second offense within 18 months: $300 to $1,000 fine and up to a 30-day imprisonment.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Aug. 29, 2019

