Cheap Car Insurance in North Dakota 2019

Minimum car insurance in North Dakota
North Dakota requires more auto insurance types than many other states: Liability, uninsured and underinsurance motorist coverage, and personal injury protection.
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in North Dakota when:
- Law enforcement requests it.
Penalties for not having car insurance in North Dakota
- First offense: $100 to $1,000 fine and up to a 30-day imprisonment.
- Second offense within 18 months: $300 to $1,000 fine and up to a 30-day imprisonment.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Updated Aug. 29, 2019
