Cheap Car Insurance in North Dakota 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Minimum car insurance in North Dakota

North Dakota requires more auto insurance types than many other states: Liability, uninsured and underinsurance motorist coverage, and personal injury protection.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in North Dakota when:

Law enforcement requests it.

Penalties for not having car insurance in North Dakota

First offense: $100 to $1,000 fine and up to a 30-day imprisonment.

Second offense within 18 months: $300 to $1,000 fine and up to a 30-day imprisonment.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Aug. 29, 2019

Find a North Dakota auto insurance agent

Bismarck Car Insurance | Dickinson Car Insurance | Fargo Car Insurance | Grand Forks Car Insurance | Jamestown Car Insurance | Mandan Car Insurance | Minot Car Insurance | Wahpeton Car Insurance | West Fargo Car Insurance | Williston Car Insurance