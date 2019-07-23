If you own property in North Dakota, you know you have to deal with severe winter weather and possibly flooding. It’s important to have the right insurance for both.

What does North Dakota home insurance cover?

A standard home insurance policy North Dakota, called an HO-3, provides these main coverage types, and you can buy additional coverage such as home-based business insurance.

Dwelling: For a house damaged by wind, fire, tornado, vandalism, the weight of snow and ice, and more. Personal property: For any belongings that are stolen or damaged, such as clothes, TVs, curtains, pots and pans, and furniture. Other structures: For structures that aren’t attached to your house, such as a garage or shed. Loss of use: For additional living expenses you must pay if you can’t live at home due to damage that’s covered by the policy, such as fire damage. Personal liability: For situations where you’re legally responsible for someone else’s injury or damaged property. Medical payments to others: Pays the smaller medical bills of people injured on your property, typically in amounts such as $1,000 to $5,000 of coverage. (Larger injury bills can be paid under liability insurance.)

How do I get North Dakota flood insurance?

Flooding in the state can come from heavy rain or snow melt, especially when frozen ground can’t absorb the water. In April 2019, for example, the Red River flooded Grand Forks, North Dakota. Unfortunately flooding like this usually isn’t covered by home insurance. Instead, you would need a flood insurance policy.

Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a federal plan, and any licensed North Dakota home insurance agent can help you get an NFIP policy.

How much is North Dakota home insurance?

The average North Dakota homeowners insurance premium is $1,239 a year for a common policy type, called an HO-3, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That’s similar to the nationwide average of $1,192 a year.

20 largest North Dakota homeowners insurance companies