Cheap Car Insurance in West Virginia

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Required car insurance in West Virginia

West Virginia requires drivers to buy two types of auto insurance: Liability and uninsured motorist (UM) coverage.





More West Virginia auto insurance options

Medical payments (MedPay) coverage: West Virginia does not require MedPay but it is available. It will pay for medical and funeral expenses for anyone driving or riding in your car, no matter who caused the accident.

Collision and comprehensive coverage: These are not required by West Virginia, but you probably have to have them if you have a car lease or loan. They cover the theft of your vehicle or damage caused by hitting a car or animal, hail, flood, fire, vandalism, falling objects and explosions.

Rental reimbursement: This is optional coverage. It pays for a rental car if your vehicle is being repaired for car accident damage. It usually has a daily maximum and total maximum, so if you rent a more expensive car you'll have to pay the difference.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in West Virginia when:

Law enforcement requests it.

You renew vehicle registration.

Your vehicle is involved in a car accident.

Penalties for not having auto insurance in West Virginia

Suspension of your driver's license for 30 days and revocation of vehicle registration until you provide proof of security.

First offense: $200 to $5,000 fine.

Subsequent offense: $200 to $5,000 and/or 15 days to one year in jail.

Providing false information, false proof of security, or false statement of insurance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Sept. 5, 2019