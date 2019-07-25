West Virginia homeowners can protect their financial interest in their properties with good home insurance. Home insurance will cover damage from fire, tornadoes, lightning, explosions, the weight of snow and more.

But with the flooding that West Virginia gets, it’s important to know that home insurance generally doesn’t cover flood damage. Flood insurance can fill that gap.

What does West Virginia homeowners insurance cover?

Standard homeowners insurance policies in West Virginia provide these main coverage types:

Dwelling coverage: For house damage.

For house damage. Other structures coverage: For garages, fences, storage sheds and other structures that aren’t attached to your house.

For garages, fences, storage sheds and other structures that aren’t attached to your house. Personal property coverage: For any belongings that are damaged, stolen or destroyed, including furniture, clothes, toys, TVs and computers.

For any belongings that are damaged, stolen or destroyed, including furniture, clothes, toys, TVs and computers. Loss of use coverage: Pays the extra expenses if your home is uninhabitable due to a problem covered by the insurance policy, such as fire damage.

Pays the extra expenses if your home is uninhabitable due to a problem covered by the insurance policy, such as fire damage. Personal liability coverage: For someone else’s property damage or injury that you’re responsible for.

For someone else’s property damage or injury that you’re responsible for. Medical payments to others coverage: For small medical bills of people hurt on your property.

How do I get West Virginia flood insurance?

Flood insurance plans are available from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) if your community participates in the NFIP. This is a federal program has standardized coverage and policy limits.

How much is home insurance in West Virginia?

The average yearly West Virginia homeowners insurance premium is $917, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That’s lower than the nationwide average of $1,192 a year.

20 largest West Virginia homeowners insurance companies