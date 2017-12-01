Alabama Operating without required minimum insurance results in license suspension: First violation: the department shall terminate the suspension upon payment by the owner of a reinstatement fee of $200; Second or subsequent violation within the preceding four years, results in suspension for four months and reinstatement fee of $400.

Alaska Failure to provide proof of coverage is an infraction, punishable by a $500 fine if convicted; license may also be suspended for a minimum of 90 days.

Arizona 1st Violation: $500 penalty and possible 3 month license suspension. 2nd violation (within 36 months): $750 penalty and possible 6 month license suspension. 3rd Violation (within 36 months): $1,000 penalty and possible one year license suspension.

Arkansas $25 fine for failure to produce proof of insurance at a traffic stop. Operating without coverage: 1st offense: fine from $50 to $250; 2nd offense: fine from $250 to $500; 3rd or subsequent offense: fine from $500 to $1,000, up to one year in jail, or both

California Failure to provide a peace officer with proof of financial responsibility: - 1st offense: $100-$200 fine plus penalties - 2nd offense within 3 years: $200-$500 fine plus penalties and possible impoundment of vehicle - Knowingly providing false evidence of financial responsibility is a misdemeanor with a fine up to $750, 30 days in jail, or both.

Colorado Failure to present proof of financial responsibility is a misdemeanor and carries a minimum $500 fine. 2nd offense within 5 years: Mandatory $1,000 fee; potential imprisonment; potential minimum of 40 hours of community service.

Connecticut May suspend or revoke license and registration at the court's discretion.

Delaware 1st offense: $1,500-2,000 fine and 6 month license suspension. 2nd offense within 3 years: $3,000-4,000 fine and 6 month license suspension

District of Columbia Civil fine of $150 shall be assessed for each vehicle without the required insurance for a period of 1 to 30 days, and increasing to $7 for each day thereafter, not to exceed a total of $2,500 for each violation. Fee may be waived with proof provided that the vehicle was not operating without the proof.

Florida Failure to maintain PIP insurance and property damage coverage may result in loss of registration and driving privileges.

Georgia Misdemeanor, subject to a fine of $200 to $1,000 and/or up to 12 months imprisonment. Suspension of registration until proof provided and fees paid.

Hawaii Violations carry a fine from $100 to $5,000. Conviction for not having an insurance policy: $500 fine for the first offense; $1,500 for each subsequent offense within a five-year period. Community service may be imposed in lieu of a fine, should the defendant request it. Also may result in either: 1. 3 - 12 month suspension of license; or 2. Requirement to keep a nonrefundable motor vehicle insurance policy in force for six months. Multiple convictions result in imprisonment of not more than 30 days.

Idaho First offense is an infraction punishable by a $75 fine. Second or subsequent offense within five years is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $1,000 and/or up to six-month imprisonment.

Illinois Operating a vehicle without insurance: business offense that carries a fine of $500 to $1,000, as well as a three-month license suspension. Operating a vehicle with suspended registration for noninsurance: business offense for the first offense and a misdemeanor for subsequent offenses. The penalty for any conviction for operating with a suspended-for-noninsurance registration is a fine of $1,000 to $2,000. Use of counterfeit insurance cards is a Class 4 felony. Submission of false proof requires suspension of registration for six months and a $200 reinstatement fee. Operating a vehicle without insurance: petty offense that carries a fine of $500 to $1,000, except that a person convicted of a third or subsequent violation is guilty of a business offense, and is required to pay a fine of $1,000.

Indiana First offense: court may suspend driver's license and/or vehicle registration for 90 days to one year; Subsequent offense within five years: suspension of driver's license for one year or more.

Iowa $250 fine; if in connection with a motor vehicle accident for which the individual is charged and found guilty, $500.

Kansas Fine from $300-$1,000, jail for 6 months, or both. Subsequent offense within 3 years: Fine from $800-$2,500. May also suspend license and registration.

Kentucky 1st offense: Fine from $500-$1,000, jail time of up to 90 days, or both. Registration of vehicle and license plates suspended for up to one year or until insurance is obtained. Subsequent offense within five years: Fine from $1,000-$2,500, jail time of up to 180 days, or both. License revocation until insurance obtained.

Louisiana Failure to maintain required security or allowing coverage to lapse is subject to revocation of the vehicle's registration, vehicle impoundment, and cancellation of the vehicle's license plate. Sanctions will not be removed until the required security is provided and reinstatement fees paid. Submitting false information in an application for registration or vehicle inspection or otherwise that the vehicle was covered subject to the above-mentioned penalties for revocation, impoundment, and cancellation, but for a period of 12-18 months. Sanctions not removed until proof of security provided along with reinstatement fees. Failure to provide proof of insurance is subject to impoundment with a reinstatement fee of $100 for the first offense, $250 for a second offense,and $500 for subsequent offenses. Falsely stating to Secretary of Public Safety that applicant has valid insurance is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not less than $500, nor more than $1,000, or jail for up to 30 days. Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without required liability insurance is punishable by a fine of not less than $500, nor more than $1,000. If the vehicle is involved in an accident and is not covered by the security, the owner is subject to the following: 1. fine not less than $500 nor more than $1,000; 2. registration of vehicle revoked for 180 days; and 3. driving privileges suspended for 180 days. With limited exceptions, no recovery for first $15,000 of bodily injury and $25,000 of property damage if owner or operator of vehicle in accident fails to own or maintain insurance.

Maine Fine of $100-$500 along with possible suspension of license, registration, or both. Right to apply for a license or registration may also be revoked.

Maryland Registration suspension and penalty of $150 for each vehicle without the required security for a period of 1 to 30 days. Beginning on the 31st day the fine shall increase by a rate of $7 for each day; penalty may not exceed $2,500 for each violation in a 12-month period.

Massachusetts Fine of not less than $500 nor more than $5,000, or imprisonment for not more than one year in a house of correction, or both such fine and imprisonment.

Michigan Misdemeanor, fine of not less than $200 nor more than $500 and/or imprisonment for not more than one year. Supplying false information is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 1 year or a fine of not more than $1,000, or both.

Minnesota Misdemeanor: not more than 90 days in jail and/or fine of $200 to $1,000. If convicted of violation within 10 years of first of two prior convictions, guilty of a gross misdemeanor: not more than one year in jail and/or fine of $200 to $3,000. Civil penalties include suspension of license and registration for up to one year.

Mississippi Failure to have ID card in car: $500 fine and suspension of driving privileges for one year or until liability insurance proof is obtained.

Missouri Violation is punishable as a class D misdemeanor, which carries a fine up to $500. A subsequent violation is punishable by a fine of up to $500, 15 days in jail, or both. Knowingly or intentionally possessing a fraudulent insurance identification card (including mobile images) is a class B misdemeanor (punishable by up to 6 months of imprisonment). Producing or otherwise distributing a fraudulent insurance card including an image displayed on a mobile electronic device is a class E felony punishable by up to four years of imprisonment.

Montana 1st offense: $250-$500 fine, up to 10 days in jail, or both. 2nd offense: $350 fine, up to 10 days in jail, or both. Starting with the second offense, must also surrender registration and license plates until coverage is obtained. 3rd offense: $500 fine, up to 6 months in jail, or both.

Nebraska Registering a motor vehicle without insurance is a Class IV misdemeanor (punishable by a fine of $100-$500). Operating a motor vehicle without insurance is a Class II misdemeanor (punishable by a fine up to $1,000, 6 months imprisonment, or both). Forging a policy is a Class I misdemeanor (punishable by a fine up to $1,000, 1 year imprisonment, or both).

Nevada Misdemeanor, court may impose fine of not more than $1,000. Civil penalties of $600 to $1,000 fine, suspension of license and registration.

New Hampshire N/A. New Hampshire does not have a financial responsibility law that requires car insurance. However, if you cause an accident you are required to meet New Hampshire Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Requirements, which can be done by buying car insurance.

New Jersey Fine between $300 to $1,000 for first offense, plus community service. License suspended for one year; but may be reduced or eliminated with satisfactory proof of motor vehicle liability insurance to the court at the time of the hearing. Subsequent conviction results in 14 days imprisonment and forfeiture of right to operate a motor vehicle for two years, up to $5,000 fine and 30 days community service.

New Mexico Misdemeanor. Fine not to exceed $300 and suspension of registration.

New York Fine of $150 - $1,500, up to 15 days in jail, or both. Must also pay a $750 civil penalty.

North Carolina $50 fine and revocation of vehicle registration for 30 days; Fine for second offense within three years is $100; Third offense is $150 and registration revocation.

North Dakota Fine of up to $1,000 (first offense fine has a $100 minimum; 2nd in 18 months has a $300 minimum) and up to a 30 day term of imprisonment.

Ohio First offense: impoundment of license and ClassF suspension of the person's license or permit. A Class F suspension is lifted when conditions of financial responsibility are met. Subsequent offenses: if, within five years of the violation, the person's vehicle is impounded and operating privileges are again suspended: impoundment of license and Class C suspension of license for a period of one year. If, within five years of the violation, the person's license is impounded two or more times and operating privileges are suspended: Class B suspension of license or permit for two years.

Oklahoma Failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law or failure to produce a security verification form is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of not more than $250 and/or not more than 30 days in jail. Suspension of driving privileges until payment of reinstatement fee and proof of security furnished. However, if compliance with the Compulsory Insurance Law may be obtained through the online verification system, there shall be no violation and no citation issued.

Oregon Fines range from $130-$2,000. License suspension and/or registration revocation is also possible.

Pennsylvania Three-month suspension of registration and license; in the alternative, may pay $500 and submit proof of financial responsibility. $300 fine assessed if convicted.

Rhode Island False proof provided: Fine of $500-$3,000, jail of up to one year, or both. Reinstatement fee of $30-$50. Operating without insurance: 3 month license suspension, possible fine of $100-$500. Second offense: 6 month license suspension, possible fine of $500. Third offense: 1 year license suspension, possible fine of $1,000.

South Carolina False certificate or evidence is a misdemeanor. First offense: fine of at least $100 but not more than $200, or up to 30 days in jail. Second offense within five years: fine of $200 or 30 days in jail or both. Third or subsequent offense within five years: jail for at least 45 days, but not more than six months. Making false statement as to insurance will also result in revocation of driver's license and denial of registration for six months.

South Dakota Failure to maintain financial responsibility is a Class 2 misdemeanor (punishable by up to 30 days imprisonment and/or up to a $500 fine). Providing false evidence of financial responsibility is a Class 1 misdemeanor (punishable by up to 1 year imprisonment and/or up to a $1,000 fine). Both result in the suspension of driver's license for a period of not less than 30 days and not to exceed one year.

Tennessee Class C misdemeanor, up to $300 fine; Class A misdemeanor for providing invalid proof of responsibility; Class A misdemeanor if not in compliance with financial responsibility laws and involved in accident resulting in bodily injury or death and such person was at fault for the accident; penalties for lack of insurance are secondary.

Texas First offense: punishable by a fine $175 to $350; if person is economically unable to pay, fine may be reduced to less than $175. Subsequent offenses: fine of not less than $350 or more than $1,000.

Utah First offense: fine of not less than $400; Subsequent offense within three years: fine of not less than $1,000 and driver's license suspension until proof of financial responsibility is filed. If a vehicle appears on the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Database, the vehicle's registration may be revoked until proof of security is filed.

Vermont Fine of not more than $500 and suspension of driver's license until proof of security is furnished.

Virginia Failure to pay uninsured motorist fee on an uninsured vehicle and false evidence of insurance are both Class 3 misdemeanors, punishable by a fine of up to $500. License and vehicle registration shall be suspended until fee is paid and proof of financial responsibility provided.

Washington Fine of not more than $250 or community restitution.

West Virginia Suspension of operator's license for 30 days, revocation of vehicle registration until proof of security provided: first offense $200-$5,000 fine. Subsequent offense $200-$5,000 and/or 15 days to one year in jail. Insured will not be guilty of violation if he or she shows insurance was in effect within seven days of citation. Providing false information, false proof of security, or false statement of insurance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

Wisconsin Fine up to $5,000, for operating without proof of financial responsibility. Fine of up to $5,000 for producing fraudulent proof.

Wyoming First offense: fine between $500 to $1,500 and/or up to six months in jail; Second or subsequent offense: revocation of registration and license plates until judge orders reinstatement.