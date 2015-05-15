When comparing auto insurance rates, it is good to know that there are ways you could get a discount on your premium - especially if you are a good driver and have closely followed the rules of the road.

For those who have taken a defensive driving class, there may be a lower chance of having an auto accident. This is because these courses provide information on traffic laws, as well as defensive driving techniques. In addition, these classes may also include information on environmental hazards, drug and alcohol education, and even basic automobile maintenance.

These courses will typically run between four and six hours total, and only cost approximately $25 - but they can be well worth the investment of both time and money given the amount that can be saved on your auto insurance coverage costs over time.

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

How to Obtain the Defensive Driving Discount

In order to obtain the defensive driving discount on your auto insurance, it is typically required that you successfully complete - and earn a passing grade - from a state-certified defensive driving course. If you qualify for the defensive driving discount, you could save between 10 and 15 percent on your total premium.

Some insurance companies will also provide the defensive driving discount in conjunction with an accident free discount to those who have gone for at least five years without obtaining any traffic violations and any at-fault accidents. This can be an ideal way to save a great deal of money on your auto insurance coverage.

Although an auto accident can happen to anyone, by being a defensive driver and knowing how to avoid certain situations, you can lessen the chances of an accident happening to you - and by doing so, you can also save money on your car insurance by attaining the defensive driving auto insurance discount on your coverage.

Photo credits (top image): NRMA, The U.S. Army, Andrew Butitta