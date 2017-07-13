We shop around for auto insurance quotes for a few reasons, but most importantly, we do it to save money. What if you found out you could save even more than what is offered in your lowest quote? A lot of auto insurance companies offer discounts to attract and retain customers, while rewarding them for favorable behavior both on and off the road.

If you want to save some money on your insurance, you can apply for car insurance discounts. Some of these price reductions will only save you a small amount of money, but others will save you a good amount of cash. Wouldn’t you rather put that extra money elsewhere?

There are a few factors that can qualify you for discounts with your insurance plan. Your habits on the road, lifestyle, and features of your car each have a play in offering you substantial discounts on your policy.

Saving with Good Driving Habits

Less miles on the road can qualify you for some discounts. The idea is the fewer miles you drive, the less likely you are to get into an accident. Makes sense, right? Certain companies with driving apps, like Allstate’s Drivewise, use telematics to track your mileage. If you’ve got a short commute, you might be able to benefit from this discount.



Saving with Lifestyle Habits

Certain specific qualifications could save you a good chunk of money on your insurance. If you are a former military member, quite a few insurance companies offer discounts for you. If you belong to certain associates – like alumni associations or Greek life – you qualify for discounts through some companies. Discounts for good students are also popular among insurance companies. If your child has good grades – at a B average or 3.0 GPA, or strong SAT or ACT scores – you could qualify for a discount of up to 20%.

Saving with Safety Features on Your Vehicle

If you have equipment that makes your car less likely to get into a collision or get stolen, many insurance companies will offer you a discount. Anti-theft devices and anti-lock brakes are just 2 features that can qualify you for auto insurance discounts.

Savings with Your Personal Policy

The way you handle your policy can qualify you for savings. Having multiple cars insured under the same plan can give you a decent discount. If your homeowners policy is bundled with your auto insurance company, you’ll see a discount as well, as it shows loyalty. Other factors – such as paying your bills online, signing up for your policy in advance, and paying your full bill upfront – are small ways you can bring your rates down. Signing up for Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) will give you a small discount, as it saves your insurance company money and time that would have otherwise be spent dealing with postage.