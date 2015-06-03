When searching for great car insurance rates, it's always nice to qualify for certain premium discounts. While some discounts are well known to most drivers, others may not be. One such discount is that for seat belt usage.

How the Seat Belt Use Discount Works

There are numerous ways in which the seat belt use discount may work in helping to save you money on your car insurance premium rate. In some cases, certain vehicles may have automatic seat belts. These vehicles may automatically qualify for this particular discount.

In other instances, a parent may purchase a new car child car seat or a booster chair for their child's safety while riding in the vehicle. Here, too, the auto insurance company may deduct a certain amount of premium from the price of the policy.

Oftentimes, it may be somewhat difficult to determine just exactly what you may qualify for in terms of the seat belt use discount until you take an inventory of your vehicle's features and discuss them with your auto insurance company. Doing so could end up saving you a considerable amount in premium, so it may be well worth the time that it takes.

How to Get the Seat Belt Use Discount on Auto Insurance Coverage

Although not all auto insurance companies offer the seat belt use discount, obtaining it through the ones that do provide it is not difficult. In most cases, all you need to do is simply notify the insurer that you wear your seat belt every time that you drive your vehicle.

When discussing the seat belt discount with your car insurance company, it is important to be sure that you inquire about any other potential premium discounts that you may also be eligible for such as the defensive driver discount and / or the low mileage discount. This is because all of the discounts can add up to a substantial total amount of total savings on your annual auto insurance premium - and therefore, result in more money in your pocket.