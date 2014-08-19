Don’t be fooled by the fact that we tweet about car coverage on the daily. We’re aware that auto insurance is bland—among other things, according to Twitter users.

Car insurance is dumb — cara smiles (@CARA_m0re) August 4, 2014

Car insurance is so stupid and overly priced!!! — Laura Tomlinson (@Lauratom23) August 3, 2014

Luckily, we’re not the only ones burdened with the task of making car insurance entertaining. Car insurance companies need to advertise, and they’ve found some talented agencies to take on the challenge of marketing their not-so-exciting services.

Yes, plenty of ads are painfully wholesome or downright annoying after the fourth viewing in one night. But a few companies have crafted chuckle-worthy campaigns that begin to melt our stone cold resentment towards our annual premium.

Allstate — Mayhem

Having Dean Winters parade around as “Mayhem” was game changing for Allstate’s advertising. The suited up Winters personifies his way through various dangers and distractions that one might encounter on the road—a screaming toddler, a recalibrating GPS, or, our personal favorite, an emotionally compromised teen driver.

The ingenious metaphor rolls bad drivers, natural disasters, and daily disturbances into one entirely blamable character, validating everyone who’s encountered mayhem personally. Allstate teamed with advertising agency Leo Burnett to produce the campaign, which has been going strong since 2010.

Liberty Mutual — Humans

This commercial, part of Liberty Mutual’s “Humans” campaign, is a compilation of human errors set to the tune of 80s elevator music and a cheerful voice-over. It manages to keep the mood light while asserting that humans are fundamentally flawed and highly prone to ruining other people’s stuff.

Hill Holliday is the advertising agency behind the campaign, graciously accepting the role of self-deprecating voice of the human race.

Nationwide - Baby

The metaphor continues with Nationwide’s “Protect Your Baby” campaign. The campaign hinges on the “my car is my baby” sentiment that captures our emotional attachment to our vehicles. It’s not as funny as some of the other spots, but it’s certainly clever. It’s hard to look away from someone hosing down a 10-foot baby in their driveway.

McKinney created the campaign, which attempted to strike a more authentic, relatable note with audiences, according to AdWeek.

If anyone’s going to keep it interesting when it comes to car insurance, you can bet that it’s going to be advertisers. (And of course, the EverQuote.com blog).

