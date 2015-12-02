One in four Oklahomans are driving without auto insurance. This is just scratching the surface as the 25% without basic liability coverage also do not carry comprehensive, collision and other optional coverage’s that are important for protecting yourself and your vehicle.

If caught driving without auto insurance, Oklahomans face up to a $250 fine, 30 days in jail and suspension of their driver’s license and vehicle registration.

Driving uninsured around Oklahoma City is a dangerous game to play.

Source: Tahlequah Daily Press

Photo Credit: BPL