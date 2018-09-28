If you're required to have SR-22 insurance in Ohio, you need an auto insurance policy from a company that will file an SR-22 form with the state. An SR-22 is proof that you have auto insurance.

If you're ordered to have SR-22 insurance, Ohio requires an SR-22 for three to five years, depending on the reason you have it.

You can be required to have SR-22 insurance in Ohio if:

You have an unsatisfied judgment against you, meaning you haven't paid a court order.

against you, meaning you haven't paid a court order. You are a "habitual traffic offender" and your license is suspended because you have 12 or more points. You'll get a warning letter from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) when you exceed five points.

and your license is suspended because you have 12 or more points. You'll get a warning letter from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) when you exceed five points. You have a "non-compliance suspension" in Ohio, meaning you failed to show proof of insurance after an accident or at a traffic stop.

Source: Insurance Industry Committee on Motor Vehicle Administration

See a list of points for traffic violations from the Ohio BMV.

Cheap SR-22 insurance in Ohio

The expensive part of SR-22 insurance isn't getting the form filed. There's usually only a small administrative fee for that from the insurer. But the fee to reinstate a suspended Ohio driver's license can be hundreds of dollars, depending on the reason for suspension. See a list of license reinstatement fees from the Ohio BMV. Also, you can usually expect an increase in car insurance rates based on the problem that led you to an SR-22, such as traffic violations.

Even drivers who need SR-22 forms can potentially save money by shopping around for quotes. There are companies that specialize in high-risk drivers and that provide SR-22s. EverQuote can connect you to the right insurers.