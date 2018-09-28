SR-22 insurance refers to an auto insurance policy for a driver who's required to have proof of insurance, known as an SR-22 form. If you need Texas SR-22 insurance, your insurer will have to file the form with the state. Not all auto insurance companies will do an SR-22.

You could be required to have SR-22 insurance in Texas for two years if:

Your driver's license was suspended because of a major traffic violation.

because of a major traffic violation. You were driving uninsured at the time of a car accident.

at the time of a car accident. You have an unsatisfied judgment against you, meaning you haven't paid a court judgment.





Texas also uses as form called an SR-22A. This is typically required in addition to an SR-22 form in Texas for people who are repeat offenders of financial responsibility laws, such as driving without insurance. If you're ordered to have an SR-22A, you'll have to pre-pay for six-month auto insurance policies until the SR-22 period is over.

Source: Insurance Industry Committee on Motor Vehicle Administration

Texas could require you to have proof of insurance even if you don't have a car. In that case, ask your insurance agent about getting Texas non-owner SR-22 Insurance.

Cheap SR-22 insurance in Texas

SR-22 insurance will likely be expensive, but not because of filing the form itself. You'll pay a fee to get a license reinstated if it was suspended, and you'll likely get an insurance surcharge for the violation that got you in trouble in the first place. Here's more about Texas traffic tickets and points.

Drivers with Texas SR-22s can likely save money by shopping around for car insurance quotes. And avoid traffic violations in the future so you don't start a new SR-22 filing period all over again.