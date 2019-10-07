



Stillwater Property and Casualty Insurance Co. is generally the cheapest home insurance company in Florida, based on data from the Florida department of insurance and analyzed by EverQuote. We calculated the cheapest insurers based on average rates from 27 companies for these scenarios:

Important note: Florida Specialty Insurance Co. was placed put into liquidation on Oct. 2, 2019, by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation because it was operating in an "unsound condition." Policyholders must seek new coverage.

Overall cheapest home insurance in Florida

The cheapest home insurance company in Florida is Stillwater Property and Casualty Insurance Co., on average overall, followed by Florida Specialty (a company now in liquidation) and Florida Farm Bureau. This is based on rates in both inland and coastal counties.

Rank Company Average annual premium 1 Stillwater Property and Casualty Insurance Co. $1,745 2 Florida Specialty Insurance Co.* $2,002 3 Florida Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. $2,033 4 First Protective Insurance Co. $2,102 5 Southern Oak Insurance Co. $2,111 6 Family Security Insurance Co. $2,338 7 St. Johns Insurance Co., Inc. $2,344 8 American Traditions Insurance Co. $2,353 9 Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Co. $2,409 10 Tower Hill Prime Insurance Co. $2,426 These averages are based on 10 counties, including both coastal and inland counties: Brevard, Gulf, Hendry, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Polk, Santa Rosa and Suwannee. Source: Florida department of insurance.

The averages above are for a masonry home built in 2005, with a replacement value of $300,000, a $500 non-hurricane deductible, a 2% hurricane deductible, no claims in the past three years, and minimum premium discounts for limited wind mitigation features and no hip roof.

Cheapest home insurance companies on Florida’s east coast

For homes along the east coast of Florida, Stillwater is the cheapest home insurance company, on average, followed by Southern Oak and Florida Farm Bureau.

Rank Company Average annual premium 1 Stillwater Property and Casualty Insurance Co. $2,364 2 Southern Oak Insurance Co. $2,510 3 Florida Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. $2,695 4 Florida Specialty Insurance Co.* $2,713 5 Family Security Insurance Co. $3,003 6 Tower Hill Preferred Insurance Co. $3,012 7 First Protective Insurance Co. $3,057 8 Castle Key Indemnity Co. $3,130 9 American Traditions Insurance Co. $3,226 10 FedNat Insurance Co. $3,240 These averages are based on 10 counties on Florida's east coast: Brevard, Broward, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, St. Johns, St. Lucie and Volusia. Source: Florida department of insurance.

Cheapest home insurance companies on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Stillwater, First Protective and Florida Specialty are the cheapest home companies for homes on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, on average.

Rank Company Average annual premium 1 Stillwater Property and Casualty Insurance Co. $1,434 2 First Protective Insurance Co. $1,892 3 Florida Specialty Insurance Co.* $1,986 4 Florida Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. $1,987 5 Southern Oak Insurance Co. $2,038 6 St. Johns Insurance Co., Inc. $2,112 7 Tower Hill Prime Insurance Co. $2,133 8 Tower Hill Select Insurance Co. $2,161 9 Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Co. $2,168 10 FedNat Insurance Co. $2,249 These averages are based on 10 Florida counties on the Gulf of Mexico: Bay, Citrus, Dixie, Gulf, Lee, Manatee, Okaloosa, Pasco, Sarasota and Wakulia. Source: Florida department of insurance.

Cheapest insurance on Florida coasts for homes with no wind mitigation features

Stillwater, First Protective and Southern Fidelity are the cheapest companies for homes with no wind-mitigation features.

Rank Company Average annual premium 1 Stillwater Property and Casualty Insurance Co. $2,345 2 First Protective Insurance Co. $2,833 3 Southern Fidelity Insurance Co. $2,835 4 FedNat Insurance Co. $2,864 5 Security First Insurance Co. $2,889 6 First Community Insurance Co. $3,024 7 Florida Family Insurance Co. $3,036 8 Family Security Insurance Co., Inc. $3,107 9 Florida Specialty Insurance Co.* $3,119 10 Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. $3,171 These averages are for 10 coastal counties: Bay, Franklin, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Taylor, Santa Rosa and Volusia. Source: Florida department of insurance.

The average above are for a Florida masonry home built in 1990, with a current replacement value of $150,000, a $500 non-hurricane deductible, a 2% hurricane deductible, no claims in the past three years and no wind-mitigation features.

What are wind-mitigation features?

Wind-mitigation features are reinforcements that can reduce hurricane damage to a home. In Florida, the most cost-effective ones are securing your roof so it won’t blow off and protecting windows from flying debris. Florida requires insurance companies to give you a discount for these. The discounts will apply to the hurricane/wind part of your policy.





The Florida department of insurance recommends you use only licensed contractors to do improvements to your home. You can verify someone’s license at MyFloridaLicense.com.