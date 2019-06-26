Connecticut homeowners can face a variety of types of damage, including fire, hurricanes and even earthquakes. It’s important to know your insurance options so you have the right coverage for whatever problem you face.

How do I get hurricane insurance in Connecticut?

Hurricane damage typically has two elements that fall under separate insurance policies:

Wind: Homeowners insurance policies in Connecticut cover wind damage, but you may have a separate deductible for windstorm, hurricane or hail claims.

Homeowners insurance policies in Connecticut cover wind damage, but you may have a separate deductible for windstorm, hurricane or hail claims. Water: Flooding, such as an inundation of water from a hurricane, is generally not covered by home insurance. Instead, buy a flood insurance policy. Flood insurance isn’t just for coastal homeowners -- it also covers overflows of water from streams, rivers and lakes.

Does Connecticut get earthquakes?

There have been notable earthquakes in many parts of Connecticut, but the small town of Moodus is known for being a center of seismic activity -- and not just small quakes. In 1791 a strong earthquake in Moodus was felt as far away as New York City and Boston. It cracked chimneys and upheaved stone walls in the Moodus area.

While earthquakes are not top of mind for Nutmeggers, earthquake insurance is available.

What does Connecticut homeowners insurance cover?

A typical policy in Connecticut will have six main coverage types, with additional options available:

Dwelling - for a house damaged or destroyed by a problem covered by the policy. Personal property - for belongings (such as furniture, clothing and decorations) that are damaged, stolen or destroyed. Other structures - for damaged or destroyed structures not attached to a house, such as garages, storage sheds and fences. Loss of use - for additional living expenses if you must temporarily move because of damage to the house. Personal liability - if you are legally responsible for someone else’s injury or property damage. It also covers your legal defense costs against liability lawsuits. Medical payments to others - for medical bills of people hurt on your property.

How much is Connecticut homeowners insurance?

Coastal Connecticut homeowners pay significantly more for homeowners insurance than those who live inland, according to a study by the Connecticut department of insurance.

Area Average annual home insurance premium Coastal Connecticut $2,301 Non-coastal $1,453 Statewide $1,610 Source: Connecticut department of insurance, based on 2015 premiums for renewal of home insurance policies.

Surcharge for crumbing foundations fund

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, every Connecticut homeowners insurance policy will get a $12 annual surcharge to help pay for the repair of crumbling foundations in the state. Homeowners in eastern and central Connecticut have faced huge bills to repair problems caused by faulty concrete -- an issue not covered by home insurance.

The fund will also help with other specific problems: 15% will go to remediation for homes with lead paint and radon, and to New Haven houses that are sinking.

The surcharge lasts through 2029.

20 largest Connecticut homeowners insurance companies

Rank in Connecticut Company Market share % in the state 1 Liberty Mutual 10.75 2 Chubb 10.42 3 Travelers 8.07 4 State Farm 5.88 5 Allstate Corp. 5.54 6 USAA 5.23 7 Amica 5.04 8 American Family Insurance 4.19 9 Nationwide 3.9 10 The Hartford 3.59 11 MetLife 3.36 12 MAPFRE 3.07 13 National General Holdings Corp. 3.02 14 AIG 2.76 15 The Hanover Insurance Group 2.39 16 Andover Cos. 1.96 17 CSAA Insurance Exchange 1.76 18 Utica First Insurance Co. 1.64 19 PURE 1.49 20 New London County Mutual Insurance Co. 1.37 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on homeowners multiple peril insurance market share in 2018.

What if no one will sell me home insurance?

If you’ve tried to find home insurance but have been turned down, you can buy coverage through the Connecticut Fair Plan. This “insurer of last resort” provides basic coverage.