Flooding, tornadoes, straight line winds, lightning, winter storms, landslides from heavy rain -- these are among the problems Kentucky homeowners face. Good insurance can financially protect your home, but homeowners insurance may not be enough.

A standard homeowners insurance policy in Kentucky generally covers wind, lightning and tornadoes, along with other common problems such as kitchen fires. But home insurance generally won’t cover flooding or landslides. Here’s how to find the right Kentucky coverage.

What does Kentucky homeowners insurance cover?

Standard home insurance policies in Kentucky provide these main coverage types, with additional options available:

Dwelling coverage: For damage or destruction of a house.

For damage or destruction of a house. Other structures coverage: For garages, storage sheds, fences and other buildings and structures that aren’t attached to the house.

For garages, storage sheds, fences and other buildings and structures that aren’t attached to the house. Personal property coverage: For your belongings that are damaged, stolen or destroyed, including furniture, clothes, TVs, curtains and rugs.

For your belongings that are damaged, stolen or destroyed, including furniture, clothes, TVs, curtains and rugs. Loss of use coverage: Pays your extra expenses if your home is uninhabitable due to a problem covered by the insurance policy.

Pays your extra expenses if your home is uninhabitable due to a problem covered by the insurance policy. Personal liability coverage: For cases where you’re legally responsible for someone else’s property damage or injury.

For cases where you’re legally responsible for someone else’s property damage or injury. Medical payments to others coverage: For cases where people are hurt on your property.

How do I get Kentucky flood insurance?

Flood insurance plans are available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) if your community participates in the NFIP. This federal program has standardized coverage limits, which may not fully insure your property.

Companies such as Wright Flood sell private “excess” flood insurance, which gives you additional coverage above an NFIP policy.

Do I need insurance for landslides?

Landslides in Kentucky have been known to affect roads, pipelines, buildings and private residences, according to the Kentucky Geological Survey at the University of Kentucky.

The Geological Survey says that landslides occur in all parts of Kentucky but are mostly in the Eastern Kentucky Coal Field, Outer Bluegrass, the Knobs region and along the Ohio River Valley.

But “earth movement” is generally excluded by home insurance policies, including landslides, mudslides, sinkholes and earthquakes. Homeowners who want landslide coverage can consider “difference in conditions” insurance. These policies usually cover a wide range of problems: landslides, mudflows, earthquakes and floods.

“Difference in conditions” insurance is usually sold by surplus lines insurers, according to the Insurance Information Institute. A licensed Kentucky home insurance agent can search the market for surplus lines insurers with the kind of coverage you want.

How much is home insurance in Kentucky?

The average yearly Kentucky homeowners insurance premium is $1,085 for a common policy type, called an HO-3, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That’s lower than the nationwide average of $1,192.

20 largest Kentucky homeowners insurance companies

Rank in Kentucky Company Market share % in the state 1 State Farm 23.68 2 Kentucky Farm Bureau 22.44 3 Liberty Mutual 9.79 4 Allstate Corp. 6.47 5 USAA 4.97 6 Travelers 3.1 7 Auto-Owners Insurance 2.76 8 Nationwide 2.3 9 State Auto 2.25 10 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 2.16 11 Erie Insurance 1.66 12 MetLife 1.64 13 Auto Club Insurance Association 1.62 14 Shelter Insurance 1.6 15 Kentucky Growers Insurance Co. 1.18 16 American Family Insurance 1.04 17 Grange Insurance 0.99 18 Kentucky National Insurance Co. 0.93 19 Progressive 0.92 20 Assurant 0.79 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on homeowners multiple peril insurance market share in 2018.

What if I can’t find home insurance in Kentucky?

If you’re unable to buy home insurance the Kentucky Fair Plan may be able to help. The Fair Plan offers basic insurance to homeowners who have been turned down elsewhere. Any licensed Kentucky insurance agent can help you buy a policy through the Fair Plan.