Nevada homeowners face a variety of potential disasters that can occur with little or no warning: Wildfires, flash floods and earthquakes.

A standard homeowners insurance policy in Nevada covers fires, from kitchen fires to wildfires. But home insurance generally doesn’t cover flooding or earthquakes. Here’s how to find the right Nevada coverage.

What does Nevada homeowners insurance cover?

Standard homeowners policies in Nevada provide these main coverage types, with additional options available such as sewer backup coverage:

Dwelling coverage: For a house that’s damaged or destroyed.

For a house that’s damaged or destroyed. Other structures coverage: For garages, storage sheds, fences and other buildings that aren’t attached to the house.

For garages, storage sheds, fences and other buildings that aren’t attached to the house. Personal property coverage: For your personal possessions, including furniture, clothes, TVs and kitchen items.

For your personal possessions, including furniture, clothes, TVs and kitchen items. Loss of use coverage: For the extra expenses if you can’t live at home due to damage.

For the extra expenses if you can’t live at home due to damage. Personal liability coverage: For cases where you’re legally responsible for injuries or property damage of someone else.

For cases where you’re legally responsible for injuries or property damage of someone else. Medical payments to others coverage: For cases where people are hurt on your property.

How do I get Nevada flood insurance?

Floods in Nevada can be triggered by heavy rains, snow melt and new development that changes drainage patterns. Home insurance will cover water problems such as burst pipes, but it generally doesn’t cover flooding.

Flood insurance policies are available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Flood insurance is available in all Nevada counties except Esmeralda, according to the Nevada department of insurance.

How do I find Nevada earthquake insurance?

Nevada has earthquake faults across the state, and it ranks as the third most seismically active state after California and Alaska.

Earthquake insurance is often available as an add-on, or endorsement, to home insurance. But Trusted Choice, a group of independent insurance agents, notes that coverage can vary dramatically among companies. Some policies may cover only the home structure, while others cover only accessory structures such as a garage. And not all earthquake policies cover the belongings in your home. And independent agent in Nevada can tell you the options and prices for earthquake insurance.

How much is home insurance in Nevada?

The average homeowners insurance premium in Nevada is $742 a year for a typical policy, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That’s much less than the nationwide average of $1,192 a year.

20 largest Nevada homeowners insurance companies