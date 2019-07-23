Utah homeowners can face a variety of natural disasters, and having the proper insurance coverage is crucial. Floods, landslides, snow storms and tornadoes can strike in Utah, and home insurance may not provide enough coverage.

Home insurance is important coverage for fires, wind, explosions, damage from the weight of snow, and other problems.

To cover flooding, Utah homeowners should consider flood insurance. It covers water damage from heavy rains, snow melt and overflowing rivers, and other causes.

Landslides are also common in Utah, according to the Utah Geological Survey. A typical home insurance policy does not cover earth movement, such as landslides, mudslides and sinkholes. A “difference in conditions” policy can cover landslides, earthquakes and floods. But if you live near a slope, you may not even be able to get landslide insurance because your risk is too high.

What does Utah home insurance cover?

A typical policy in Utah provides six coverage types, with additional options available such as home-based business coverage and sewer backup coverage:

Dwelling coverage for a house damage from problems such as fire, explosions, hail, the weight of snow or ice, and vandalism.

for a house damage from problems such as fire, explosions, hail, the weight of snow or ice, and vandalism. Personal property coverage for possessions that are damaged or stolen.

for possessions that are damaged or stolen. Other structures coverage for things that aren’t attached to a house, such as a garage or fence.

for things that aren’t attached to a house, such as a garage or fence. Loss of use coverage for extra expenses you have to pay if you can’t live at home due to damage to the house. This can include hotel and restaurant bills.

for extra expenses you have to pay if you can’t live at home due to damage to the house. This can include hotel and restaurant bills. Personal liability coverage for situations where you’re legally responsible for someone else’s injury or property damage.

for situations where you’re legally responsible for someone else’s injury or property damage. Medical payments to others coverage pays medical bills of people hurt on your property or even away from it.

How much is Utah home insurance?

The average Utah home insurance premium is $664 a year for a typical policy, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That’s significantly lower than the nationwide average of $1,192 a year.

20 largest Utah homeowners insurance companies