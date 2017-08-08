PARENT FINDINGS
SCREENER: Are you currently the parent or guardian of a child age 14-18 who has their driver’s license or permit?
-
Only those who answered, “Yes, I currently have a child age 14-18 who has a driver’s license or permit” moved on to answer the survey questions.
QUESTION 1: Among the following options, which is your biggest worry as a parent/guardian for your teen? (Parents were allowed to choose more than one option)
QUESTION FINDINGS
- When asked to review a multiple choice list of top concerns for their teens’ safety, 60% of parents identified “getting into a car accident” as one of their top concerns. In addition, from the multiple choice list of top concerns for their teens’ safety:
- 43% identified “alcohol, smoking or illegal substance” as one of their top concerns
- 28% identified “sexual activity” as one of their top concerns
- 19% identified “poor academic performance” as one of their top concerns
QUESTION 2: Do you worry more about your teen driving drunk or driving distracted (i.e. texting while driving)?
|
I worry more about my teen driving distracted
|
74.47%
|
I worry more about my teen driving drunk
|
18.87%
|
I don’t know
|
6.67%
QUESTION FINDINGS
-
Almost 8 out of 10 parents or guardians (74%) admit they worry more about their teen driving distracted than driving drunk.
QUESTION 3: When it comes to distracted driving, which of the following options do you believe poses the biggest distraction for your teen driver?
|
Interacting with other passengers in the car (including you as the parent)
|
10.87%
|
Texting or using a cell phone
|
73.33%
|
Changing the radio/music
|
6.40%
|
Avoiding other drivers
|
6.13%
|
I don’t know
|
3.27%
QUESTION FINDINGS
-
Three in four parents or guardians (73%) believe texting or cell phone use poses the biggest distraction to their teen driver.
-
Just one out of 10 parents or guardians (11%) believes interacting with other passengers in the car, including themselves, poses the biggest distraction for their teen driver. (see how teens responded in Question 2 of their survey).
QUESTION 4: Have you ever texted or called your teen while you knew they were driving?
|
Yes
|
24.33%
|
No
|
68.07%
|
I don’t know
|
7.60%
QUESTION FINDINGS
-
One in four parents or guardians (24%) admit to texting or calling their teen while they knew their teen was driving.
QUESTION 5: Have you ever driven over the speed limit while your teen was riding in the car with you?
|
Yes
|
55.00%
|
No
|
40.67%
|
I don’t know
|
4.33%
QUESTION FINDINGS
-
Over half of all parents or guardians (55%) admit they’ve driven over the speed limit while their teen was riding in the car with them. (see how teens responded in Question 5 of their survey)
QUESTION 6: Which of the following driving habits below do you think your teen engages in the most?
|
Speeding over the speed limit or accelerating quickly
|
15.67%
|
Making hard stops or braking suddenly
|
14.73%
|
Using their phone while driving
|
32.67%
|
Making hard left or right turns
|
6.33%
|
Interacting with passengers in their car
|
19.93%
|
I don’t know
|
10.67%
QUESTION FINDINGS
-
When it comes to their teens driving habits, one in three parents or guardians (33%) believe their teens are most likely uses their phone while driving over interacting with passengers in their car (20%), speeding or accelerating quickly (16%), making hard stops or braking suddenly (15%) or making hard turns (6%). (See how teens responded in Question 5 of their survey)
QUESTION 7: Have you ever personally used a mobile device (i.e. checked a mobile app, texted or taken a phone call) while driving?
|
Yes
|
63.33%
|
No
|
33.87%
|
I don’t know
|
2.80%
QUESTION FINDINGS
-
Six in 10 parents or guardians admit to personally using a mobile device to check an application, text or make a call while driving. (See how teens answered in Question 6 of their survey)
QUESTION 8: Have you ever personally used a mobile device (i.e. checked a mobile app, texted or taken a phone call) while driving your teen?
|
Yes
|
50.80%
|
No
|
45.73%
|
I don’t know
|
3.47%
QUESTION FINDINGS
-
Half of all parents or guardians (51%) admit to using a mobile device while driving their teen.
QUESTION 9: Do you believe your personal driving habits set a good example for your teen driver to follow?
|
Yes
|
61.67%
|
No
|
30.47%
|
I don’t know
|
3.47%
QUESTION FINDINGS
-
Almost one in three parents or guardians (30%) don’t believe their personal driving habits set a good example for their teen to follow. (See how teens answered in Question 7 of their survey)
QUESTION 10: Have you or a parent/guardian you know lost a teen due to distracted driving?
|
Yes
|
26.80%
|
No
|
68.20%
|
I don’t know
|
5.00%
QUESTION FINDINGS
-
One in four parents or guardians (27%) have lost or know another parent or guardian who has lost a teen due to distracted driving. (see how teens responded in Question 10 of their survey)
QUESTION 11: Do you use mobile technology or applications to monitor your child’s driving habits?
|
Yes, I use mobile technology / applications to monitor my teen’s driving
|
23.27%
|
No, I do not use mobile technology or applications to monitor my teen’s driving
|
38.87%
|
No, I do not use mobile technology or applications to monitor my teen’s driving but I would like to
|
34.07%
|
I don’t know
|
3.80%
QUESTION FINDINGS
-
While the majority of parents or guardians (39%) do not use mobile technology or applications to monitor their teen’s driving, one in three parents or guardians (34%) would like to.