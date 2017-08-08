PARENT FINDINGS

SCREENER: Are you currently the parent or guardian of a child age 14-18 who has their driver’s license or permit?

Only those who answered, “Yes, I currently have a child age 14-18 who has a driver’s license or permit” moved on to answer the survey questions.



QUESTION 1: Among the following options, which is your biggest worry as a parent/guardian for your teen? (Parents were allowed to choose more than one option)​

QUESTION FINDINGS

When asked to review a multiple choice list of top concerns for their teens’ safety, 60% of parents identified “getting into a car accident” as one of their top concerns. In addition, from the multiple choice list of top concerns for their teens’ safety: 43% identified “alcohol, smoking or illegal substance” as one of their top concerns 28% identified “sexual activity” as one of their top concerns 19% identified “poor academic performance” as one of their top concerns



QUESTION 2: Do you worry more about your teen driving drunk or driving distracted (i.e. texting while driving)?

I worry more about my teen driving distracted 74.47% I worry more about my teen driving drunk 18.87% I don’t know 6.67%

QUESTION FINDINGS

Almost 8 out of 10 parents or guardians (74%) admit they worry more about their teen driving distracted than driving drunk.

QUESTION 3: When it comes to distracted driving, which of the following options do you believe poses the biggest distraction for your teen driver?

Interacting with other passengers in the car (including you as the parent) 10.87% Texting or using a cell phone 73.33% Changing the radio/music 6.40% Avoiding other drivers 6.13% I don’t know 3.27%

QUESTION FINDINGS

Three in four parents or guardians (73%) believe texting or cell phone use poses the biggest distraction to their teen driver.

Just one out of 10 parents or guardians (11%) believes interacting with other passengers in the car, including themselves, poses the biggest distraction for their teen driver. (see how teens responded in Question 2 of their survey).



QUESTION 4: Have you ever texted or called your teen while you knew they were driving?

Yes 24.33% No 68.07% I don’t know 7.60%

QUESTION FINDINGS

One in four parents or guardians (24%) admit to texting or calling their teen while they knew their teen was driving.



QUESTION 5: Have you ever driven over the speed limit while your teen was riding in the car with you?

Yes 55.00% No 40.67% I don’t know 4.33%

QUESTION FINDINGS

Over half of all parents or guardians (55%) admit they’ve driven over the speed limit while their teen was riding in the car with them. (see how teens responded in Question 5 of their survey)

QUESTION 6: Which of the following driving habits below do you think your teen engages in the most?

Speeding over the speed limit or accelerating quickly 15.67% Making hard stops or braking suddenly 14.73% Using their phone while driving 32.67% Making hard left or right turns 6.33% Interacting with passengers in their car 19.93% I don’t know 10.67%

QUESTION FINDINGS

When it comes to their teens driving habits, one in three parents or guardians (33%) believe their teens are most likely uses their phone while driving over interacting with passengers in their car (20%), speeding or accelerating quickly (16%), making hard stops or braking suddenly (15%) or making hard turns (6%). (See how teens responded in Question 5 of their survey)

QUESTION 7: Have you ever personally used a mobile device (i.e. checked a mobile app, texted or taken a phone call) while driving?

Yes 63.33% No 33.87% I don’t know 2.80%

QUESTION FINDINGS

Six in 10 parents or guardians admit to personally using a mobile device to check an application, text or make a call while driving. (See how teens answered in Question 6 of their survey)



QUESTION 8: Have you ever personally used a mobile device (i.e. checked a mobile app, texted or taken a phone call) while driving your teen?

Yes 50.80% No 45.73% I don’t know 3.47%

QUESTION FINDINGS

Half of all parents or guardians (51%) admit to using a mobile device while driving their teen.

QUESTION 9: Do you believe your personal driving habits set a good example for your teen driver to follow?

Yes 61.67% No 30.47% I don’t know 3.47%

QUESTION FINDINGS

Almost one in three parents or guardians (30%) don’t believe their personal driving habits set a good example for their teen to follow. (See how teens answered in Question 7 of their survey)

QUESTION 10: Have you or a parent/guardian you know lost a teen due to distracted driving?

Yes 26.80% No 68.20% I don’t know 5.00%

QUESTION FINDINGS

One in four parents or guardians (27%) have lost or know another parent or guardian who has lost a teen due to distracted driving. (see how teens responded in Question 10 of their survey)

QUESTION 11: Do you use mobile technology or applications to monitor your child’s driving habits?

Yes, I use mobile technology / applications to monitor my teen’s driving 23.27% No, I do not use mobile technology or applications to monitor my teen’s driving 38.87% No, I do not use mobile technology or applications to monitor my teen’s driving but I would like to 34.07% I don’t know 3.80%

