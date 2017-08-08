TEEN FINDINGS

SCREENER: Are you currently 14-18 years old and have a driver's license or permit?

Only those who answered, “Yes, I am currently 14-18 years old and have a driver’s license or permit” moved on to answer the survey questions.

QUESTION 1: Which of the following do you think is more dangerous: driving drunk or driving distracted (i.e. texting while behind the wheel)?

I think driving distracted is more dangerous 21.22% I think driving drunk is more dangerous 57.31% I don’t know 21.47%

QUESTION FINDINGS

Six in 10 teen drivers (57%) believe that driving drunk is more dangerous than driving distracted.

QUESTION 2: When it comes to distracted driving, which of the following do you believe poses the biggest distraction to you personally?

Interacting with other passengers in the car (including my parent/guardian in the front seat) 11.33% Texting or using a cell phone 55.20% Changing the radio/music 9.38% Avoiding other drivers 6.85% I don’t know 17.24%

QUESTION FINDINGS

When it comes to distracted driving, half of all teen drivers (55%) believe that texting or using a cell phone is the biggest distraction they personally face. Additionally, one in 10 teen drivers (11%) admitted that interacting with passengers in their car, including their parents or guardian in the front seat, posed the biggest distraction while driving.

QUESTION 3: Has your parent/guardian ever texted or called you while you were driving?

Yes 43.87% No 42.69% I don’t know 13.44%

QUESTION FINDINGS

The majority of teen drivers (44%) admitted their parent or guardian had texted or called them while they were driving.

QUESTION 4: Has your parent/guardian ever driven over the speed limit while you were in the car?

Yes 46.49% No 37.02% I don’t know 16.48%

QUESTION FINDINGS

Nearly half of teen drivers (46%) admit their parent or guardian has driven over the speed limit while they were riding in the car.

QUESTION 5: Which of the following driving habits do you admit doing most often when driving?

Speeding over the speed limit or accelerating quickly 16.48% Making hard stops or braking suddenly 13.69% Using their phone while driving 9.89% Making hard left or right turns 10.31% Interacting with passengers in their car 20.54% I don’t know 29.08%

QUESTION FINDINGS

While the majority of teens (29%) admit they’re unsure of the driving habits they commit most often, the two top driving habits they admit doing most often are interacting with passengers in their car (21%) and speeding or accelerating quickly (16%).

QUESTION 6: Have you ever personally used a mobile device (i.e. checked a mobile app, texted or taken a phone call) while driving?

Yes 29.92% No 56.04% I don’t know 14.03%

QUESTION FINDINGS

Less than one in three teens (30%) admit to using a mobile device to check an application, text or take a call while driving

QUESTION 7: Do you believe your parents’ driving habits set a good example for you to follow?

Yes 54.10% No 23.42% I don’t know 22.49%

QUESTION FINDINGS

One in four teens (23 percent) don’t believe their parents driving habits set a good example for them to follow, and another 23 percent of teens are unsure.

QUESTION 8: Have you ever confronted a friend about driving over the speed limit or using their phone while they were driving?

Yes, I have confronted a friend about speeding or using their phone while driving 54.02% No, I have never confronted a friend about speeding or using their phone while driving 45.98%

QUESTION FINDINGS

Half of teens (54%) have confronted a friend about driving over the speed limit or using their phone while they were driving.

QUESTION 9: Have you ever been confronted by a friend about driving over the speed limit or using your phone while you were driving?

Yes, I have been confronted by a friend about speeding or using my phone while I was driving 27.98% No, I have never been confronted by a friend about speeding or using my phone while I was driving 72.02%

QUESTION FINDINGS

One in four teens (28%) admitted they’ve been confronted by a friend for speeding over the speed limit while they were driving.

QUESTION 10: Have you or someone you know lost a friend or loved one due to distracted driving (ie using phone while driving)?

Yes 30.52% No 48.10% I don’t know 21.39%

One in three teens (31%) have lost or know someone who lost a friend or loved one due to distracted driving.

QUESTION 11: Would you rather your parents monitor your driving habits or your online search history?

I would rather my parents monitor my driving habits 57.06% I would rather my parents monitor my online search history 15.81% I don’t know 27.13%

QUESTION FINDINGS

Six in 10 teens (57%) would prefer their parents to monitor their driving habits over their online search history.

QUESTION 12: Would you let your parents monitor your driving habits (through a mobile application or built-in car technology) if you knew it would save money on your car insurance?

Yes 50.21% No 13.36% I don’t care 19.53% I don’t know 16.91%

QUESTION FINDINGS

Half of teens (50%) would let their parents monitor their driving habits (through a mobile application or built-in car technology) if it would save money on their car insurance.

REPORT METHODOLOGY

(1) EverQuote commissioned a Pollfish survey of US online consumers about driving habits. The survey was shown to 56,880 people age 14-17 and 18-24 with 1,183 completed surveys from the target demographic (14-18 year olds with a driver's license or permit), a 2.07% response rate. The survey was aligned with US Census Bureau for age and gender of the United States to be representative of the population. EverQuote was the sole investor in the survey. The survey period was June 6, 2017 – July 6, 2017.

(2) EverQuote commissioned a Pollfish survey of US online consumers about driving habits. The survey was shown to 8,337 parents age 30+ with 1,500 responses, a 17.99% response rate. The survey was aligned with US Census Bureau for age and gender of the United States to be representative of the population. EverQuote was the sole investor in the survey. The survey period was June 2, 2017 – July 7, 2017.