We are proud to announce the release of our safe driving app, EverDrive™!

Partnering with Cambridge Mobile Telematics, we have created an app that will help drivers become safer behind the wheel. It is a fun, free way to track your driving habits and find out what you need to change to be the safest on the roads.

EverDrive runs in the background on iOS and Android phones and measures your driving behaviors automatically. Drivers are given a star rating for each trip and can view their average score (out of 100) of the last two weeks. Leaderboards will allow drivers to see how they stack up against drivers in their city or town. EverDrive users can also invite friends to download the app and compare scores on a separate friends leaderboard.

From our press release:

“The app is available to consumers everywhere in the U.S., and as an introductory promotion, drivers in Massachusetts and New York can compete to win up to $50,000 in total cash prizes, including a $10,000 grand prize, in a contest that pits the two states’ drivers against each other to determine the safest driver, and finally decide which of the states is home to the best (or worst) drivers.”

EverDrive is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.