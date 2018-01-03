EverDrive is a safe driving app aimed at helping users become safer drivers. It's a free, fun and easy way to track your driving habits and find out your strong suits and where you need to improve. You can even compete with any friends and family members who download the app.

How EverDrive works

EverDrive runs in the background on iOS and Android phones, automatically detecting when you are driving. You will receive a star rating for every trip you take. You can view your average score (out of 100 points) and compare it with leaderboards in your city or town. What determines your safe driving score?

Phone use

Speeding

Acceleration

Braking

Turning

How can EverDrive benefit you?

Improve your driving habits. See which skills you need to improve upon behind the wheel. Modify your driving habits to try to get a perfect score. With better driving you may be able to avoid accidents and tickets, and create a safer road for everyone.

How to get EverDrive

EverDrive is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Help make the roads safer and improve your driving habits. Get EverDrive and take control behind the wheel.

