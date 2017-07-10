Is your summer job just not cutting it? With student loan costs, pricey textbooks and housing expenses, you might need some money to get by. What would you say to earning an extra $1,000 this summer just by keeping your eyes on the road?

EverQuote is launching its second annual EverDrive Safe Driving Challenge, a contest that awards $50,000 in scholarships to the safest drivers in America. The challenge, which kicks off June 7th and ends on Labor Day, serves to promote safe driving habits during the 100 deadliest days of driving for teen drivers. Simply download EverDrive from the Apple App Store or on Google Play before September 4th and start driving to be eligible for your state’s $1,000 scholarship.

Official Scholarship Rules

Contest Dates:

•The EverDrive Safe Driving Challenge starts June 7th at 12:00:01 a.m. Eastern Time and ends September 4 at 11:59:59 p.m. Eastern Time. You must log miles from rides between these dates to be entered.

•Scoring for the contest will officially begin August 21st, but all participants will begin acquiring miles from the moment they download and use the app. These miles will be used to determine a winner in the event of a tie.

Eligibility:

•You must be at least 16 years old, or legal driving age if older. If you are below the age of 18, be sure to review EverDrive’s Terms and Conditions with your parent or guardian before partaking in the Safe Driving Challenge.

•These scholarships are only open to legal United States residents. One winner will be chosen from each of the 50 states.

•Since EverDrive gathers its information based on your GPS location, you will need to make sure your location services on your device is turned on. If you turn off your location services before driving, your miles will not be counted in the app.

Winner Selection:

•The driver with the highest safe driving score in each state will receive the prize of a $1,000 scholarship.

•Each $1,000 scholarship will be awarded in the form of a check made payable in the name of each of the contest winners.

•Winners are fully responsible for all applicable federal, state and local income taxes on their prizes. Winners will be issued an IRS 1099-MISC tax form for the value of the prize won.

•Winners will be notified via email to the address provided during registration.

•Winners are required to fill out a notarized Affidavit of Eligibility and liability/publicity release that must be returned and received within seven (7) days.

•Scholarship won by a minor will be awarded to the minor’s parent or guardian.

•By accepting a prize, each winner consents to the use of his/her full name and photograph for promotional purposes.

•If a winner fails to comply to these requirements, he/she will forfeit the prize to the applicable state’s runner-up. The names of the winners will not be released until each recipient has been verified and officially awarded.

•In the event of a tie, the amount of miles accrued during the contest period will determine the winner.

No purchase necessary. Standard data rates may apply.

About EverQuote

Founded in 2011, EverQuote, Inc. operates the leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing companies in Boston history. The company's data & technology platform unites drivers with agents and carriers to deliver great rates and coverage while maximizing policies sold for auto insurance providers. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs. For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

