California DUI & Distracted Driving Laws

California DUI laws
Driving under the influence in California is considered a misdemeanor. In addition, if you are convicted of a fourth or subsequent offense you will be designated as a habitual offender for three years.
First offense
If you are convicted of a DUI and your sentence does not include probation, you may face the following fines and penalties:
- A $390 to $1,000 fine plus penalty assessments.
- Jail from 96 hours to six months.
- License suspension for six to 10 months.
- The court may require you to install an ignition interlock for a period of no more than three years from the date of conviction.
If you are convicted of a DUI and your sentence includes three to five years of probation, you could face:
- A $390 to $1,000 fine plus penalty assessments.
- The probation revocation fine ($100 to $1,000) will be suspended.
- License suspension for six to 10 months.
- Mandatory completion of an alcohol/drug program for three to nine months.
- The court may order you to install an ignition interlock for a period of no more than three years from the date of conviction.
Second offense
If you are convicted of a second DUI in California within 10 years of a prior DUI conviction and your sentence does not include probation, you may face:
- A $390 to $1,000 fine plus penalty assessments.
- Jail from 90 days to 12 months.
- License suspension for 24 months.
- The court may order you to install an ignition interlock for a period of no more than three years from the date of conviction.
If you are convicted of a DUI within 10 years of a prior DUI conviction and your sentence includes three to five years of probation, you may face:
- A $390 to $1,000 fine plus penalty assessments.
- The probation revocation fine ($100 to $1,000) will be suspended.
- Jail for either 96 hours (in minimum 48-hour blocks) or 10 days to 12 months.
- License suspension for 24 months.
- Mandatory completion of alcohol/drug program from 18 to 30 months.
- The court may require you to install an ignition interlock for a period of no more than three years from the date of conviction.
Third offense within 10 years
If you are convicted of a third DUI within 10 years of a prior DUI conviction and your sentence does not include probation, you may face:
- A $390 to $1,000 fine plus penalty assessments.
- Jail for 120 days to 12 months.
- License revocation for 36 months.
- The court may order you to install an ignition interlock for no more than three years from the date of conviction.
If you are convicted of a third DUI within 10 years of a prior DUI conviction and your sentence includes three to five years of probation, you may face:
- A $390 to $1,000 fine plus penalty assessments.
- Probation revocation fine ($100 to $1,000) will be suspended.
- Jail for 120 days to 12 months.
- License revocation for 36 months.
- Mandatory completion of a drug/alcohol program for 18 to 30 months.
- The court may order you to install an ignition interlock for no more than three years from the date of conviction.
Fourth offense
If you are convicted of a fourth DUI within 10 years of a prior DUI conviction and your sentence does not include probation, you may face:
- A $390 to $1,000 fine plus penalty assessments.
- Prison for 16, 24 or 36 months or jail for six to 12 months.
- License revocation for 48 months.
- The court may order you to install an ignition interlock for no more than three years from the date of conviction.
If you are convicted of a fourth DUI within 10 years of a prior DUI conviction and your sentence includes three to five years of probation, you may get:
- A $390 to $1,000 fine plus penalty assessments.
- Probation revocation fine ($100 to $1,000) will be suspended.
- Jail for six to 12 months.
- License revocation for 48 months.
- Optional alcohol/drug program for a minimum of 18 or 30 months with a jail term of 30 days to 12 months.
- The court may require you to install an ignition interlock for a period of no more than three years from the date of conviction.
Refusal to take a chemical test in California
By California law, you are required to submit to a chemical test (breath, blood or urine) to determine your level of alcohol and/or drugs. If you refuse to take a chemical test:
- First offense is a one-year license suspension.
- Second offense within 10 years is a two-year license revocation.
- A third or subsequent offense within 10 years is a three-year license revocation.
- For any offense, the court can require you to install an ignition interlock for a period not longer than three years from the date of conviction.
DUI penalty source: State of California Department of Motor Vehicles, the Superior Court of California, County of Alameda and the National Conference of State Legislatures
Distracted driving laws in California
|Prohibits drivers from using hand-held cell phone while driving
|Yes
|All cellphone ban
|Only for school bus drivers
|All cellphone use banned for novice drivers
|Yes, for drivers under 18
|Text messaging ban while driving
|All drivers
|Source: Governors Highway Safety Association
Posted Feb. 13, 2019