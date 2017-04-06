Cheap Car Insurance in California 2019

Cheapest auto insurance companies in California

Average California car insurance premiums by company

Company

Average annual premium in California
The Hartford

$1,381
Auto-Owners Insurance

$1,403
Ameriprise

$1,405
Dairyland Insurance

$1,408
MetLife

$1,460
21st Century

$1,482
American Family Insurance

$1,505
The General

$1,514
Travelers

$1,550
MAPFRE Insurance

$1,565
Esurance

$1,570
National General

$1,583
Liberty Mutual

$1,595
State Farm

$1,597
Infinity Insurance

$1,600
USAA

$1,602
Progressive Insurance

$1,607
Mercury Insurance

$1,612
Amica

$1,615
Allstate

$1,632
American National

$1,647
Nationwide Insurance

$1,676
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,710
Farmers Insurance

$1,711
American Alliance

$1,739
Safeco

$1,756

Average premiums in California

Insurance increases after a speeding ticket in California

California drivers who get a speeding ticket see an average premium increase of 47% at renewal time.

Clean driving record Speeding ticket     % increase
California

$1,596/year

$2,339/year

47%
Nationwide average

36%

Insurance increases after an accident in California

California drivers who cause an accident get an average premium increase of 36% at renewal time.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
California

$1,596/year

$2,339/year

47%
Nationwide average

36%

Insurance increases after a DUI in California

If you're convicted of a DUI, the average premium increase at renewal time is 39%.

Clean record DUI % increase
California

$1,596/year

$2,213/year

39%

California's Low Cost Auto Insurance Program

California has a program that provides affordable liability insurance to drivers who meet eligibility requirements. It's an effort to make sure all drivers can pay for basic auto insurance. To qualify, you must be at least 16, have a valid California driver's license, have a car valued at $25,000 or less, and meet income eligibility guidelines. See more at MyLowCostAuto.com.

Average premiums by California city

City

Average annual premium
Alameda

$1,511
Alhambra

$1,815
Anaheim

$1,687
Antioch

$1,691
Apple Valley

$1,415
Bakersfield

$1,539
Bellflower

$1,576
Berkeley

$1,557
Buena Park

$1,670
Burbank

$1,784
Camarillo

$1,462
Canoga Park

$1,927
Canyon Country

$1,677
Carlsbad

$1,522
Carmichael

$1,640
Carson

$1,691
Chico

$1,281
Chino

$1,624
Chula Vista

$1,554
Citrus Heights

$1,481
Clovis

$1,649
Colton

$1,563
Compton

$1,560
Concord

$1,633
Corona

$1,632
Costa Mesa

$1,570
Covina

$1,532
Daly City

$1,746
Desert Hot Springs

$1,575
Downey

$1,774
El Cajon

$1,579
Elk Grove

$1,632
Escondido

$1,515
Fairfield

$1,626
Fontana

$1,633
Fremont

$1,540
Fresno

$1,488
Fullerton

$1,688
Garden Grove

$1,577
Gardena

$1,913
Glendale

$1,877
Hawthorne

$1,513
Hayward

$1,549
Hemet

$1,427
Hesperia

$1,433
Huntington Beach

$1,565
Indio

$1,500
Inglewood

$1,761
Irvine

$1,573
La Mesa

$1,373
La Puente

$1,514
Laguna Hills

$1,433
Lake Elsinore

$1,484
Lakewood

$1,563
Lancaster

$1,657
Lodi

$1,469
Long Beach

$1,555
Los Angeles

$1,787
Manteca

$1,529
Merced

$1,451
Milpitas

$1,368
Modesto

$1,552
Moreno Valley

$1,558
Mountain View

$1,645
Murrieta

$1,569
Napa

$1,594
Newport Beach

$1,708
North Hollywood

$1,884
Northridge

$1,869
Oakland

$1,750
Oceanside

$1,476
Ontario

$1,574
Orange

$1,680
Oxnard

$1,537
Palm Desert

$1,432
Palm Springs

$1,455
Palmdale

$1,579
Palo Alto

$1,604
Pasadena

$1,716
Perris

$1,504
Petaluma

$1,550
Pittsburg

$1,568
Pleasanton

$1,383
Pomona

$1,531
Rancho Cordova

$1,574
Rancho Cucamonga

$1,666
Redding

$1,345
Redlands

$1,423
Redondo Beach

$1,549
Redwood City

$1,551
Reseda

$1,625
Rialto

$1,720
Richmond

$1,719
Riverside

$1,550
Rocklin

$1,620
Roseville

$1,559
Sacramento

$1,589
Salinas

$1,539
San Bernardino

$1,457
San Diego

$1,512
San Francisco

$1,715
San Jose

$1,580
San Leandro

$1,681
San Marcos

$1,525
San Mateo

$1,623
San Pablo

$1,658
San Pedro

$1,601
San Rafael

$1,486
Santa Ana

$1,615
Santa Barbara

$1,447
Santa Clara

$1,547
Santa Cruz

$1,417
Santa Maria

$1,578
Santa Monica

$1,732
Santa Rosa

$1,520
Santee

$1,570
Sherman Oaks

$1,966
Simi Valley

$1,534
Spring Valley

$1,464
Stockton

$1,708
Sun City

$1,468
Sunnyvale

$1,461
Temecula

$1,579
Thousand Oaks

$1,638
Torrance

$1,617
Tracy

$1,581
Tustin

$1,617
Union City

$1,529
Upland

$1,501
Vacaville

$1,581
Vallejo

$1,749
Van Nuys

$1,851
Ventura

$1,484
Victorville

$1,605
Visalia

$1,431
Vista

$1,588
Walnut Creek

$1,446
West Covina

$1,584
Westminster

$1,590
Whittier

$1,557
Woodland Hills

$1,859
California auto insurance requirements

In California you must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • You renew vehicle registration
  • Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having car insurance in California

  • First offense: $100 to $200 fine plus penalties
  • Second offense within three years: $200 to $500 fine plus penalties and possible impoundment of vehicle

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 21, 2019

