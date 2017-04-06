Cheap Car Insurance in California 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average California car insurance premiums by company
|Company
(click to see company information)
|
Average annual premium in California
|The Hartford
|
$1,381
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|
$1,403
|Ameriprise
|
$1,405
|Dairyland Insurance
|
$1,408
|MetLife
|
$1,460
|21st Century
|
$1,482
|American Family Insurance
|
$1,505
|The General
|
$1,514
|Travelers
|
$1,550
|MAPFRE Insurance
|
$1,565
|Esurance
|
$1,570
|National General
|
$1,583
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,595
|State Farm
|
$1,597
|Infinity Insurance
|
$1,600
|USAA
|
$1,602
|Progressive Insurance
|
$1,607
|Mercury Insurance
|
$1,612
|Amica
|
$1,615
|Allstate
|
$1,632
|American National
|
$1,647
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,676
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,710
|Farmers Insurance
|
$1,711
|American Alliance
|
$1,739
|Safeco
|
$1,756
Insurance increases after a speeding ticket in California
California drivers who get a speeding ticket see an average premium increase of 47% at renewal time.
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|California
|
$1,596/year
|
$2,339/year
|
47%
|Nationwide average
|
36%
Insurance increases after an accident in California
California drivers who cause an accident get an average premium increase of 36% at renewal time.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|California
|
$1,596/year
|
$2,339/year
|
47%
|Nationwide average
|
36%
Insurance increases after a DUI in California
If you're convicted of a DUI, the average premium increase at renewal time is 39%.
|Clean record
|DUI
|% increase
|California
|
$1,596/year
|
$2,213/year
|
39%
California's Low Cost Auto Insurance Program
California has a program that provides affordable liability insurance to drivers who meet eligibility requirements. It's an effort to make sure all drivers can pay for basic auto insurance. To qualify, you must be at least 16, have a valid California driver's license, have a car valued at $25,000 or less, and meet income eligibility guidelines. See more at MyLowCostAuto.com.
Average premiums by California city
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Alameda
|
$1,511
|Alhambra
|
$1,815
|Anaheim
|
$1,687
|Antioch
|
$1,691
|Apple Valley
|
$1,415
|Bakersfield
|
$1,539
|Bellflower
|
$1,576
|Berkeley
|
$1,557
|Buena Park
|
$1,670
|Burbank
|
$1,784
|Camarillo
|
$1,462
|Canoga Park
|
$1,927
|Canyon Country
|
$1,677
|Carlsbad
|
$1,522
|Carmichael
|
$1,640
|Carson
|
$1,691
|Chico
|
$1,281
|Chino
|
$1,624
|Chula Vista
|
$1,554
|Citrus Heights
|
$1,481
|Clovis
|
$1,649
|Colton
|
$1,563
|Compton
|
$1,560
|Concord
|
$1,633
|Corona
|
$1,632
|Costa Mesa
|
$1,570
|Covina
|
$1,532
|Daly City
|
$1,746
|Desert Hot Springs
|
$1,575
|Downey
|
$1,774
|El Cajon
|
$1,579
|Elk Grove
|
$1,632
|Escondido
|
$1,515
|Fairfield
|
$1,626
|Fontana
|
$1,633
|Fremont
|
$1,540
|Fresno
|
$1,488
|Fullerton
|
$1,688
|Garden Grove
|
$1,577
|Gardena
|
$1,913
|Glendale
|
$1,877
|Hawthorne
|
$1,513
|Hayward
|
$1,549
|Hemet
|
$1,427
|Hesperia
|
$1,433
|Huntington Beach
|
$1,565
|Indio
|
$1,500
|Inglewood
|
$1,761
|Irvine
|
$1,573
|La Mesa
|
$1,373
|La Puente
|
$1,514
|Laguna Hills
|
$1,433
|Lake Elsinore
|
$1,484
|Lakewood
|
$1,563
|Lancaster
|
$1,657
|Lodi
|
$1,469
|Long Beach
|
$1,555
|Los Angeles
|
$1,787
|Manteca
|
$1,529
|Merced
|
$1,451
|Milpitas
|
$1,368
|Modesto
|
$1,552
|Moreno Valley
|
$1,558
|Mountain View
|
$1,645
|Murrieta
|
$1,569
|Napa
|
$1,594
|Newport Beach
|
$1,708
|North Hollywood
|
$1,884
|Northridge
|
$1,869
|Oakland
|
$1,750
|Oceanside
|
$1,476
|Ontario
|
$1,574
|Orange
|
$1,680
|Oxnard
|
$1,537
|Palm Desert
|
$1,432
|Palm Springs
|
$1,455
|Palmdale
|
$1,579
|Palo Alto
|
$1,604
|Pasadena
|
$1,716
|Perris
|
$1,504
|Petaluma
|
$1,550
|Pittsburg
|
$1,568
|Pleasanton
|
$1,383
|Pomona
|
$1,531
|Rancho Cordova
|
$1,574
|Rancho Cucamonga
|
$1,666
|Redding
|
$1,345
|Redlands
|
$1,423
|Redondo Beach
|
$1,549
|Redwood City
|
$1,551
|Reseda
|
$1,625
|Rialto
|
$1,720
|Richmond
|
$1,719
|Riverside
|
$1,550
|Rocklin
|
$1,620
|Roseville
|
$1,559
|Sacramento
|
$1,589
|Salinas
|
$1,539
|San Bernardino
|
$1,457
|San Diego
|
$1,512
|San Francisco
|
$1,715
|San Jose
|
$1,580
|San Leandro
|
$1,681
|San Marcos
|
$1,525
|San Mateo
|
$1,623
|San Pablo
|
$1,658
|San Pedro
|
$1,601
|San Rafael
|
$1,486
|Santa Ana
|
$1,615
|Santa Barbara
|
$1,447
|Santa Clara
|
$1,547
|Santa Cruz
|
$1,417
|Santa Maria
|
$1,578
|Santa Monica
|
$1,732
|Santa Rosa
|
$1,520
|Santee
|
$1,570
|Sherman Oaks
|
$1,966
|Simi Valley
|
$1,534
|Spring Valley
|
$1,464
|Stockton
|
$1,708
|Sun City
|
$1,468
|Sunnyvale
|
$1,461
|Temecula
|
$1,579
|Thousand Oaks
|
$1,638
|Torrance
|
$1,617
|Tracy
|
$1,581
|Tustin
|
$1,617
|Union City
|
$1,529
|Upland
|
$1,501
|Vacaville
|
$1,581
|Vallejo
|
$1,749
|Van Nuys
|
$1,851
|Ventura
|
$1,484
|Victorville
|
$1,605
|Visalia
|
$1,431
|Vista
|
$1,588
|Walnut Creek
|
$1,446
|West Covina
|
$1,584
|Westminster
|
$1,590
|Whittier
|
$1,557
|Woodland Hills
|
$1,859
In California you must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
- Your vehicle is involved in a car accident
Penalties for not having car insurance in California
- First offense: $100 to $200 fine plus penalties
- Second offense within three years: $200 to $500 fine plus penalties and possible impoundment of vehicle
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 21, 2019