Cheap Car Insurance in California 2019

Average California car insurance premiums by company

Insurance increases after a speeding ticket in California

California drivers who get a speeding ticket see an average premium increase of 47% at renewal time.

Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase California $1,596/year $2,339/year 47% Nationwide average 36%

Insurance increases after an accident in California

California drivers who cause an accident get an average premium increase of 36% at renewal time.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase California $1,596/year $2,339/year 47% Nationwide average 36%

Insurance increases after a DUI in California

If you're convicted of a DUI, the average premium increase at renewal time is 39%.

Clean record DUI % increase California $1,596/year $2,213/year 39%

California's Low Cost Auto Insurance Program

California has a program that provides affordable liability insurance to drivers who meet eligibility requirements. It's an effort to make sure all drivers can pay for basic auto insurance. To qualify, you must be at least 16, have a valid California driver's license, have a car valued at $25,000 or less, and meet income eligibility guidelines. See more at MyLowCostAuto.com.

Average premiums by California city

City Average annual premium Alameda $1,511 Alhambra $1,815 Anaheim $1,687 Antioch $1,691 Apple Valley $1,415 Bakersfield $1,539 Bellflower $1,576 Berkeley $1,557 Buena Park $1,670 Burbank $1,784 Camarillo $1,462 Canoga Park $1,927 Canyon Country $1,677 Carlsbad $1,522 Carmichael $1,640 Carson $1,691 Chico $1,281 Chino $1,624 Chula Vista $1,554 Citrus Heights $1,481 Clovis $1,649 Colton $1,563 Compton $1,560 Concord $1,633 Corona $1,632 Costa Mesa $1,570 Covina $1,532 Daly City $1,746 Desert Hot Springs $1,575 Downey $1,774 El Cajon $1,579 Elk Grove $1,632 Escondido $1,515 Fairfield $1,626 Fontana $1,633 Fremont $1,540 Fresno $1,488 Fullerton $1,688 Garden Grove $1,577 Gardena $1,913 Glendale $1,877 Hawthorne $1,513 Hayward $1,549 Hemet $1,427 Hesperia $1,433 Huntington Beach $1,565 Indio $1,500 Inglewood $1,761 Irvine $1,573 La Mesa $1,373 La Puente $1,514 Laguna Hills $1,433 Lake Elsinore $1,484 Lakewood $1,563 Lancaster $1,657 Lodi $1,469 Long Beach $1,555 Los Angeles $1,787 Manteca $1,529 Merced $1,451 Milpitas $1,368 Modesto $1,552 Moreno Valley $1,558 Mountain View $1,645 Murrieta $1,569 Napa $1,594 Newport Beach $1,708 North Hollywood $1,884 Northridge $1,869 Oakland $1,750 Oceanside $1,476 Ontario $1,574 Orange $1,680 Oxnard $1,537 Palm Desert $1,432 Palm Springs $1,455 Palmdale $1,579 Palo Alto $1,604 Pasadena $1,716 Perris $1,504 Petaluma $1,550 Pittsburg $1,568 Pleasanton $1,383 Pomona $1,531 Rancho Cordova $1,574 Rancho Cucamonga $1,666 Redding $1,345 Redlands $1,423 Redondo Beach $1,549 Redwood City $1,551 Reseda $1,625 Rialto $1,720 Richmond $1,719 Riverside $1,550 Rocklin $1,620 Roseville $1,559 Sacramento $1,589 Salinas $1,539 San Bernardino $1,457 San Diego $1,512 San Francisco $1,715 San Jose $1,580 San Leandro $1,681 San Marcos $1,525 San Mateo $1,623 San Pablo $1,658 San Pedro $1,601 San Rafael $1,486 Santa Ana $1,615 Santa Barbara $1,447 Santa Clara $1,547 Santa Cruz $1,417 Santa Maria $1,578 Santa Monica $1,732 Santa Rosa $1,520 Santee $1,570 Sherman Oaks $1,966 Simi Valley $1,534 Spring Valley $1,464 Stockton $1,708 Sun City $1,468 Sunnyvale $1,461 Temecula $1,579 Thousand Oaks $1,638 Torrance $1,617 Tracy $1,581 Tustin $1,617 Union City $1,529 Upland $1,501 Vacaville $1,581 Vallejo $1,749 Van Nuys $1,851 Ventura $1,484 Victorville $1,605 Visalia $1,431 Vista $1,588 Walnut Creek $1,446 West Covina $1,584 Westminster $1,590 Whittier $1,557 Woodland Hills $1,859

In California you must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having car insurance in California

First offense: $100 to $200 fine plus penalties

Second offense within three years: $200 to $500 fine plus penalties and possible impoundment of vehicle

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 21, 2019