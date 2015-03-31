Colorado Car Insurance Requirements

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Minimum car insurance in Colorado

Colorado requires car owners to buy only one type of auto insurance: Liability coverage. It pays for the damage and injuries you cause to others -- but only up the insurance limits you choose.

You can save money by buying only the state-required insurance, but you can still be sued for damage and medical bills that your insurance doesn't cover. Also, liability insurance doesn't pay for damage to your own car. Let's look at the Colorado car insurance options so you can buy the right coverage for you.

Minimum liability insurance in Colorado:

$25,000 bodily injury per person

$50,000 bodily injury per accident

$15,000 property damage per accident

This is usually written as 25/50/15.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage:

Even when car insurance is required, many people drive without it. If one of them hits you, you can use your UM/UIM coverage for injuries to you and your passengers. In Colorado, auto insurers must offer UM and UIM but you can decline. If you do buy them, the minimum is 25/50 (meaning $25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident).

In Colorado you can also buy uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD) coverage, which pays for damage to your car from an uninsured driver. An alternative would be to buy collision coverage and use that for car damage from an uninsured driver.

Optional car insurance in Colorado

Comprehensive and collision coverage: For theft of your vehicle or damage caused by hitting another car, an object like a fence, an animal, hail, flood, fire, vandalism, falling objects and explosions.

Medical payments (MedPay): MedPay is not required in Colorado but insurance companies must offer at least $5,000 in MedPay. You can reject it. MedPay covers your medical expenses from a car accident no matter who was at fault, such as hospital and ambulance bills.

You must show your insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Colorado when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Your car is involved in an accident

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Colorado

First offense: A minimum of a $500 fine

Second offense within five years: $1,000 fee; potential imprisonment; potential minimum of 40 hours of community service

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Consumer complaints against car insurance companies in Colorado

A national "complaint ratio" shows the number of complaints against a company relative to its size of business. Here are are national complaint ratios for the largest car insurance companies in Colorado.





Updated July 10, 2018

