Cheap Car Insurance in Colorado 2019

Average Colorado auto insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Colorado drivers with a speeding ticket pay 26% more than drivers with a clean record, the same as the national average.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Colorado $1,694/year $2,130/year 26% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Colorado drivers who caused an accident pay 32% more than those with a clean record, which is lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Colorado $1,694/year $2,235/year 32% Nationwide average 36%

Average car insurance premiums in Colorado cities

City Average annual premium Arvada $1,780 Aurora $1,819 Boulder $1,582 Brighton $1,683 Broomfield $1,549 Castle Rock $1,754 Colorado Springs $1,759 Denver $1,743 Englewood $1,657 Fort Collins $1,455 Golden $1,661 Grand Junction $1,495 Greeley $1,495 Littleton $1,740 Longmont $1,527 Loveland $1,496 Parker $1,837 Pueblo $1,777 Westminster $1,795





You must show your insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Colorado when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Your car is involved in an accident

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Colorado

First offense: A minimum of a $500 fine

Second offense within five years: $1,000 fee; potential imprisonment; potential minimum of 40 hours of community service

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 22, 2019