Cheap Car Insurance in Colorado 2019

Average Colorado auto insurance premiums by company
Company
(click to see reviews)
|
Average annual premium in Colorado
|The Hartford
|
$1,517
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,542
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,549
|Dairyland Insurance
|
$1,587
|American Family Insurance
|
$1,588
|State Farm
|
$1,635
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,721
|Esurance
|
$1,727
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,746
|USAA
|
$1,754
|Allstate
|
$1,764
|Safeco
|
$1,767
|Farmers Insurance
|
$1,843
|Progressive Insurance
|
$1,845
|The General
|
$1,864
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Colorado drivers with a speeding ticket pay 26% more than drivers with a clean record, the same as the national average.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Colorado
|$1,694/year
|$2,130/year
|26%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
Colorado drivers who caused an accident pay 32% more than those with a clean record, which is lower than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Colorado
|$1,694/year
|$2,235/year
|32%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average car insurance premiums in Colorado cities
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Arvada
|
$1,780
|Aurora
|
$1,819
|Boulder
|
$1,582
|Brighton
|
$1,683
|Broomfield
|
$1,549
|Castle Rock
|
$1,754
|Colorado Springs
|
$1,759
|Denver
|
$1,743
|Englewood
|
$1,657
|Fort Collins
|
$1,455
|Golden
|
$1,661
|Grand Junction
|
$1,495
|Greeley
|
$1,495
|Littleton
|
$1,740
|Longmont
|
$1,527
|Loveland
|
$1,496
|Parker
|
$1,837
|Pueblo
|
$1,777
|Westminster
|
$1,795
You must show your insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Colorado when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
- Your car is involved in an accident
Penalties for not having auto insurance in Colorado
- First offense: A minimum of a $500 fine
- Second offense within five years: $1,000 fee; potential imprisonment; potential minimum of 40 hours of community service
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 22, 2019