Cheap Car Insurance in Colorado 2019

Cheapest auto insurance companies in Colorado

Average Colorado auto insurance premiums by company

Company

Average annual premium in Colorado
The Hartford

$1,517
Travelers Insurance

$1,542
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,549
Dairyland Insurance

$1,587
American Family Insurance

$1,588
State Farm

$1,635
Nationwide Insurance

$1,721
Esurance

$1,727
Liberty Mutual

$1,746
USAA

$1,754
Allstate

$1,764
Safeco

$1,767
Farmers Insurance

$1,843
Progressive Insurance

$1,845
The General

$1,864


Average auto insurance companies in Colorado

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Colorado drivers with a speeding ticket pay 26% more than drivers with a clean record, the same as the national average.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Colorado $1,694/year $2,130/year 26%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Colorado drivers who caused an accident pay 32% more than those with a clean record, which is lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Colorado $1,694/year $2,235/year 32%
Nationwide average 36%

Average car insurance premiums in Colorado cities

City

Average annual premium
Arvada

$1,780
Aurora

$1,819
Boulder

$1,582
Brighton

$1,683
Broomfield

$1,549
Castle Rock

$1,754
Colorado Springs

$1,759
Denver

$1,743
Englewood

$1,657
Fort Collins

$1,455
Golden

$1,661
Grand Junction

$1,495
Greeley

$1,495
Littleton

$1,740
Longmont

$1,527
Loveland

$1,496
Parker

$1,837
Pueblo

$1,777
Westminster

$1,795


Auto insurance requirements in Colorado

You must show your insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Colorado when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • You renew vehicle registration
  • Your car is involved in an accident

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Colorado

  • First offense: A minimum of a $500 fine
  • Second offense within five years: $1,000 fee; potential imprisonment; potential minimum of 40 hours of community service

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 22, 2019

