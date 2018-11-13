Alfa Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Alfa ratings

Alfa scored well in a survey by J.D. Power, rating "above the rest" in many measurements. In addition, its level of complaints about auto insurance is well below the industry median, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.





About Alfa

Alfa can provide non-standard auto insurance to high-risk customers, including folks who lack consistent auto insurance coverage and who are looking for only state-required insurance limits.

The company is based in Montgomery, Alabama, and much of its business (62%) is in Alabama, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Alfa Insurance coverage

Every insurance company must file its auto insurance rates and policies in each state where it operates. We reviewed Alfa's filings in many states to bring you this inside scoop on coverage options, discounts, fees and surcharges.

Alfa offers all the usual auto insurance options you'd expect, such as liability, collision, comprehensive, uninsured motorist, medical payments and roadside assistance coverage. Here's a look at whether Alfa offers certain additional auto insurance options.

SR-22 filings Proof of financial responsibility. Yes Gap insurance

Also called auto loan/lease coverage. This can pay the difference between the value of a totaled or stolen car and what's still owed on a car loan or lease. Yes Usage-based insurance

Insurance with rates based on driving habits, such as hard braking. No Non-owner insurance Liability insurance for people who don't own vehicles. Yes Rideshare insurance Extra coverage for Uber drivers and others. No Source: EverQuote research. Product options might not be available in all states.

More car insurance options from Alfa

Loss of income coverage: If you can't work due to a car accident, this pays 85% of your monthly income (up to $750 a month) for up to one year after an accident. This can apply to you, your spouse, a family member or any other person occupying your car.

Loss of use and travel expenses coverage: This pays for a rental car if your car is being repaired due to a comprehensive or collision claim. You can choose a daily rental limit such as $30, $40, $50 or $100 a day.

Alfa auto insurance discounts

We reviewed state filings to find the details of Alfa discounts for auto insurance. Note that these discounts can vary by state and Alfa subsidiary.





Driver training discount for people age 16 to 20 who complete an approved driver course with classroom instruction and driving experience. Married females may not be eligible.

Youth defensive driver

For drivers age 16 to 20 who have no at-fault accidents or violations in the past three years and who pass a test on Alfa's website. Married females may not be eligible.

Youth honor student

For unmarried drivers age 16 to 24 who are full-time students and have a B average or better, or meet other academic criteria.

Defensive driver

For folks age 55 and over who complete an approved accident-prevention course and have no at-fault accidents or moving violations.

Homeownership

A discount for customers who own their primary residences.





Air bag

Anti-theft device





Multi-car

For insuring more than one vehicle.

Combo

For auto insurance customers who also insure their primary residence with Alfa.

Length of service

A discount depending how long you've had an Alfa insurance policy.

Life insurance

For car insurance customers who also buy certain Alfa life insurance policies.

Payment

When a three-month or six-month premium is paid in full.

Alfa insurance fees

Saving money is important to many car insurance shoppers, so ask about fees that could add to your total cost. Here are the types of fees charged by Alfa:

Policy term fee if you pay monthly or quarterly, unless you use electronic funds transfer (EFT) to pay.

Dishonored item fee for returned payments.

Alfa surcharges

It's common for auto insurance companies to raise rates if you have certain problems, such as moving violations and at-fault accidents. Alfa will apply a surcharge for three years from the date of an accident or violation. Possible surcharges include:

Violation surcharge. Alfa assigns points based on the severity of a violation. The worst generally include reckless driving, speeding 40 mph over the speed limit, a DUI and failing to stop after an accident.

Accident surcharge. At-fault accidents get a surcharge. But many types of accidents are not "chargeable," such as accidents where you made a claim against an at-fault driver or where you were rear-ended and did not receive a moving violation.

No prior insurance surcharge for drivers without past insurance who are added to an existing Alfa insurance policy.

SR-22 surcharge for customers needing a proof of financial responsibility filing.

Payment plan surcharge for certain billing plans not done through EFT.

Ineligible risk surcharge when a customer's risk becomes unacceptable. The surcharge is applied until the policy is cancelled or not renewed. For example, an ineligible risk could be a customer who moves out of state.

Updated Aug. 6, 2019