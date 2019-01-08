Amica Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Amica ratings
Amica gets very good reviews from both its auto and home insurance customers, scoring 4.5 out of 5 stars overall in an EverQuote survey.
Amica also has a very high percentage of customers who say they will buy insurance from the company again -- 71% for both auto and home insurance. Only two other companies in our survey (Mercury and USAA) had over 70% of car insurance customers saying they would choose the company again. And for home insurance, only two other companies (Chubb and USAA) had over 70% of customers who would choose the company again.
The company's levels of complaints about auto and home insurance are well below the industry median.
In this review
Auto insurance satisfaction ratings
Price comparison
Auto insurance policy features
Auto insurance discounts
Home insurance satisfaction ratings
Home insurance discounts
Amica contact information
Amica auto insurance customer satisfaction ratings
We asked current customers of Amica to rate the company on several measures. Here's how they scored the company.
Overall: 4.5 stars
This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.
Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
Amica car insurance price comparison
We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare between Amica and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.
|Insurance company
|Average annual premium
|Shelter Insurance Co.
|$1,453
|Erie Insurance
|$1,488
|The Hartford
|$1,549
|American Family
|$1,551
|Amica
|$1,817
Does Amica have what you want?
Here's an overview what Amica offers as add-ons or as separate policies.
|Yes, if you earn Amica Advantage Points
|Accident forgiveness insurance?
Your rates won't go up because of one accident
|No
|New car replacement
If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model
|Yes
|Gap insurance
If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease
|Yes
|Non-owner insurance
Liability insurance for people who don't own cars
|Yes
|Rideshare insurance
Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers
|No
|Usage-based insurance
Rates based on safe driving
|Yes, FlexMile
|Pay-per-mile insurance
Rates based on miles driven per day
|Yes
|SR-22 filings
For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state
More Amica car insurance options
For those looking to save on a package of auto insurance features, Amica offers "Platinum Choice Auto." Features of the package vary by state but can include:
- Advantage Points that will lower or eliminate costs after an accident. You can use points to lower a surcharge for an accident or lower or a deductible amount.
- Full glass coverage.
- Identity fraud monitoring.
- Better rental car coverage if you need a rental after a car accident, with a higher total limit.
Amica auto insurance discounts
We reviewed state insurance filings to find the details of Amica car insurance discounts. Note that discount details and availability can vary by state.
Homeowner
A discount for customer who own a home, even if it's not insured with Amica.
Claim free discount
For not having claims in the last three years and at least one driver on the policy with at least 39 months of driving experience.
Defensive driver training
For customers who complete an approved accident-prevention class. The minimum age for the discount varies by state.
Good student
For drivers age 25 or under who are full-time high school or college students and who have a B average or better, or are in the upper 20% of their class, or who meet other academic criteria to qualify for the discount.
Student away at school
For customers who have a child away at school full-time and without a car.
Legacy
For customers under age 30 who are on their own and whose parents had Amica car insurance for at least five consecutive years.
Anti-theft device
Can include a car alarm, hood lock, disabling device, vehicle-recovery system or tracking system.
Passive restraint
Such as air bags.
Electronic stability control
Forward collision warning systems
Adaptive headlights
Multi-line
A discount for car insurance customers who also buy a homeowners, life and/or umbrella policy.
Multi-car
For insuring more than one vehicle with Amica.
Paid in full
For paying the whole bill for the policy period upfront.
Loyalty discount
A discount based on how long you've been with Amica.
Auto pay
For paying your bill with automatic deductions.
E-discount
For agreeing to receive bills and policy documents electronically.
Amica auto insurance surcharges
Auto insurance companies typically raise rates if you've got tickets or accidents on your driving record.
Amica will look back three years at a driving record, looking for moving violation convictions and accidents. These will be assigned points and can affect your rate:
- Violations are assigned points depending on their severity. The worst violations for points are DUIs, refusing to take a chemical test (such as a breathalyzer), driving with a suspended license, failing to stop after an accident, highway racing and others.
- Accidents that will count against you are accidents that result in bodily injury or death, or accidents that caused property damage above a certain amount, such as $1,500.
Insurers must disclose their surcharges in state filings. Here are surcharges we found in our review of Amica's insurance filings. These might vary by state.
- Financial responsibility filing surcharge for those needing a proof of insurance filing, such as an SR-22.
- Inexperienced operator surcharge for drivers licensed two years or less.
About Amica home insurance
Amica offers “dwelling replacement coverage” in addition to a traditional policy. If your house is damaged, this replacement coverage from Amica can provide up to 30% more for repairs above your policy’s coverage limit. This is useful if the cost to rebuild your house ends up exceeding the policy’s coverage limit.
Amica also offers “platinum choice” homeowners insurance, which packages multiple coverage types together. This includes dwelling replacement coverage, replacement cost coverage for personal property, computer coverage, water backup/sump overflow coverage, extended coverage for valuable items, and more.
Amica can also provide:
- Earthquake insurance and flood insurance.
- Identity fraud expense coverage, with reimbursement for unauthorized use of your credit cards and help and help restoring your identity.
- Home business coverage.
Amica homeowners insurance satisfaction ratingsWe asked current Amica home insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their scores.
Overall satisfaction: 4 stars
Price satisfaction: 4 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
Amica home insurance discounts
Amica’s discounts vary among states but often include:
- All electronic discount: For customers who do electronic billing and get policy documents electronically.
- Autopay discount: If your insurance payments are automatically taken from a bank account or pension plan.
- Multi-line discount: For customers who buy auto and home insurance from Amica, or auto, home and umbrella insurance.
Amica Insurance contact information
100 Amica Way
Lincoln, RI 02865
website
Claims service: 800-242-6422
Methodology
For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Amica in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Oct. 16, 2019
Other companies to consider: