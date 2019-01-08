Amica Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Amica ratings

Amica gets very good reviews from both its auto and home insurance customers, scoring 4.5 out of 5 stars overall in an EverQuote survey.

Amica also has a very high percentage of customers who say they will buy insurance from the company again -- 71% for both auto and home insurance. Only two other companies in our survey (Mercury and USAA) had over 70% of car insurance customers saying they would choose the company again. And for home insurance, only two other companies (Chubb and USAA) had over 70% of customers who would choose the company again.

The company's levels of complaints about auto and home insurance are well below the industry median.

Amica auto insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked current customers of Amica to rate the company on several measures. Here's how they scored the company.

Overall: 4.5 stars

This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Amica car insurance price comparison

We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare between Amica and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.

Insurance company Average annual premium Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 Erie Insurance $1,488 The Hartford $1,549 American Family $1,551 Amica $1,817

Does Amica have what you want?

Here's an overview what Amica offers as add-ons or as separate policies.

Yes, if you earn Amica Advantage Points Accident forgiveness insurance?

Your rates won't go up because of one accident No New car replacement

If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model Yes Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars Yes Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers No Usage-based insurance

Rates based on safe driving Yes, FlexMile Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day Yes SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state

More Amica car insurance options

For those looking to save on a package of auto insurance features, Amica offers "Platinum Choice Auto." Features of the package vary by state but can include:

Advantage Points that will lower or eliminate costs after an accident. You can use points to lower a surcharge for an accident or lower or a deductible amount.

that will lower or eliminate costs after an accident. You can use points to lower a surcharge for an accident or lower or a deductible amount. Full glass coverage.

Identity fraud monitoring.

Better rental car coverage if you need a rental after a car accident, with a higher total limit.

Amica auto insurance discounts

We reviewed state insurance filings to find the details of Amica car insurance discounts. Note that discount details and availability can vary by state.

Homeowner

A discount for customer who own a home, even if it's not insured with Amica.

Claim free discount

For not having claims in the last three years and at least one driver on the policy with at least 39 months of driving experience.

Defensive driver training

For customers who complete an approved accident-prevention class. The minimum age for the discount varies by state.

Good student

For drivers age 25 or under who are full-time high school or college students and who have a B average or better, or are in the upper 20% of their class, or who meet other academic criteria to qualify for the discount.

Student away at school

For customers who have a child away at school full-time and without a car.

Legacy

For customers under age 30 who are on their own and whose parents had Amica car insurance for at least five consecutive years.

Anti-theft device

Can include a car alarm, hood lock, disabling device, vehicle-recovery system or tracking system.

Passive restraint

Such as air bags.

Electronic stability control

Forward collision warning systems

Adaptive headlights

Multi-line

A discount for car insurance customers who also buy a homeowners, life and/or umbrella policy.

Multi-car

For insuring more than one vehicle with Amica.

Paid in full

For paying the whole bill for the policy period upfront.

Loyalty discount

A discount based on how long you've been with Amica.

Auto pay

For paying your bill with automatic deductions.

E-discount

For agreeing to receive bills and policy documents electronically.

Amica auto insurance surcharges

Auto insurance companies typically raise rates if you've got tickets or accidents on your driving record.

Amica will look back three years at a driving record, looking for moving violation convictions and accidents. These will be assigned points and can affect your rate:

Violations are assigned points depending on their severity. The worst violations for points are DUIs, refusing to take a chemical test (such as a breathalyzer), driving with a suspended license, failing to stop after an accident, highway racing and others. Accidents that will count against you are accidents that result in bodily injury or death, or accidents that caused property damage above a certain amount, such as $1,500.

Insurers must disclose their surcharges in state filings. Here are surcharges we found in our review of Amica's insurance filings. These might vary by state.

Financial responsibility filing surcharge for those needing a proof of insurance filing, such as an SR-22.

for those needing a proof of insurance filing, such as an SR-22. Inexperienced operator surcharge for drivers licensed two years or less.

About Amica home insurance

Amica offers “dwelling replacement coverage” in addition to a traditional policy. If your house is damaged, this replacement coverage from Amica can provide up to 30% more for repairs above your policy’s coverage limit. This is useful if the cost to rebuild your house ends up exceeding the policy’s coverage limit.

Amica also offers “platinum choice” homeowners insurance, which packages multiple coverage types together. This includes dwelling replacement coverage, replacement cost coverage for personal property, computer coverage, water backup/sump overflow coverage, extended coverage for valuable items, and more.

Amica can also provide:

Earthquake insurance and flood insurance.

Identity fraud expense coverage, with reimbursement for unauthorized use of your credit cards and help and help restoring your identity.

Home business coverage.

Amica homeowners insurance satisfaction ratings

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

We asked current Amica home insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their scores.

Amica home insurance discounts

Amica’s discounts vary among states but often include:

All electronic discount: For customers who do electronic billing and get policy documents electronically.

For customers who do electronic billing and get policy documents electronically. Autopay discount: If your insurance payments are automatically taken from a bank account or pension plan.

If your insurance payments are automatically taken from a bank account or pension plan. Multi-line discount: For customers who buy auto and home insurance from Amica, or auto, home and umbrella insurance.

Amica Insurance contact information

100 Amica Way

Lincoln, RI 02865

website

Claims service: 800-242-6422

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Amica in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019