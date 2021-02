Kemper Insurance Overview

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

About Kemper

Kemper is a family of companies that provides a wide range of insurance, including auto, home, commercial vehicle, business, group health and life insurance. It sells insurance in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The majority of Kemper Corp.'s property/casualty business is in auto insurance (83%), according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It does a little over half of its business (54%) in California.

Kemper is based in Chicago. Its stock is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under KMPR.

Companies within Kemper

Kemper's three biggest subsidiaries for property/casualty insurance are Infinity Insurance Co., Alliance United Insurance Co. and Kemper Independence Insurance Co., based on direct premiums written in 2017, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The full subsidiary list for Kemper is:

Alliance United Insurance Co.

Alpha P&C Insurance Co.

Capitol County Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

Charter Indemnity Co.

Financial Indemnity Co.

Hillstar Insurance Co.

Infinity Assurance Insurance Co.

Infinity Auto Insurance Co.

Infinity Casualty Insurance Co.

Infinity County Mutual Ins Co.

Infinity Indemnity Ins Co.

Infinity Insurance Co.

Infinity Preferred Insurance Co.

Infinity Safeguard Insurance Co.

Infinity Security Insurance Co.

Infinity Select Insurance Co.

Infinity Standard Insurance Co.

Kemper Direct Insurance Co.

Kemper Financial Indemnity Co.

Kemper Independence Ins Co.

Merastar Insurance Co.

Mutual Savings Fire Ins Co.

Old Reliable Casualty Co.

Response Insurance Co.

Response Worldwide Direct Auto

Response Worldwide Ins Co.

Trinity Universal Insurance Co.

Union National Fire Insurance Co.

United Casualty Insurance Co. of America

Unitrin Advantage Insurance Co.

Unitrin Auto & Home Insurance Co.

Unitrin County Mutual Insurance Co.

Unitrin Direct P&C Co.

Unitrin Preferred Insurance Co.

Unitrin Safeguard Insurance Co.

Valley P&C Insurance Co.

Warner Insurance Co.

Posted Dec. 10, 2018