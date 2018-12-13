Alliance United Insurance Review

About Alliance United

Alliance United specializes in car insurance for high-risk drivers in California. High-risk drivers often have problems such as poor driving records, lapses in insurance, poor credit or other problems.

Alliance United owned by Kemper, which also owns non-standard insurer Infinity Insurance.





Alliance United insurance options

Every insurance company is required to file its auto insurance rates and policies in each state where it operates. EverQuote analyzed Alliance United state filings to bring you this inside scoop on coverage options, discounts, fees and surcharges.

Alliance United offers all the fundamental coverage types you'd expect such as liability, collision, comprehensive and uninsured motorist coverage. Here's a look at whether it offers other options you might be interested in.

SR-22 forms Proof of financial responsibility. Yes Gap insurance

Also called auto loan/lease coverage. This can pay the difference between the value of a totaled or stolen car and what's still owed on a car loan or lease. No Usage-based insurance

Insurance with rates based on driving habits. No Non-owner insurance Liability insurance for people who don't own vehicles. Yes Rideshare insurance Extra coverage for Uber drivers and others. No Source: EverQuote research. Product options might not be available in all states.

Things to note about Alliance United policies

Alliance United insurance coverage does not extend to driving in Mexico or Canada.

If you buy only state-required California coverage, your insurance limits don't increase to meet state minimum requirements in other states when you drive outside of California. Policies from other insurance companies will often automatically increase to the minimum limits of another state if you cause an accident in that state.

Alliance United insurance discounts

Good driver

A 20% discount for drivers who have been licensed for the past three years and don't have more than one DMV violation point and/or one at-fault accident during that time. A DUI conviction will count against you for 10 years.

Mature driver

For customers age 55 and older who have completed an approved driver-improvement course in the last three years.

Multiple car/multiple driver

A discount for each vehicle on the multi-car/multi-driver policy, as long as all the vehicles are one the same policy and garaged at the same address.

Renewal

A discount automatically applied to renewed policies that qualify.

Alliance United fees

Saving money is important to many auto insurance shoppers, so it's good to know about charges that could add to your cost. EverQuote's analysis of state filings included looking at fees charged by Alliance United in California:

New business policy fee: $20 to $25.

$20 to $25. Renewal billing fee: $9.60 to $15.

$9.60 to $15. Installment billing fee: $12 to $15 for each installment paid but not the initial payment on a new or renewed policy.

$12 to $15 for each installment paid but not the initial payment on a new or renewed policy. SR-22/SR-1P filing fee: $5.

$5. Bank return fee: $25.

$25. Reissue/reinstate policy fee: $13 to $10.40.

$13 to $10.40. Endorsement fee: $6.40 to $8 for making a policy change that results in a premium change, such as adding coverage. Does not apply to a change of address.

$6.40 to $8 for making a policy change that results in a premium change, such as adding coverage. Does not apply to a change of address. Manual processing fee/payment fee: $5 for all payments made by phone, online credit card payments and change requests submitted by phone, email or fax.

Alliance United surcharges

Auto insurance companies usually raise rates if you have certain problems, such as moving violations and at-fault accidents. EverQuote's review of Alliance United's state insurance filings found these surcharges:

Accidents and violations: Alliance United will look at your driving record for the 36 months before the start date or renewal date of a policy. It will calculate violation points and accident points, which can affect your rate. According to California law, you are considered at-fault for an accident if you were 51% or more responsible and it resulted in more than $750 of damage, or caused death.

Alliance United will look at your driving record for the 36 months before the start date or renewal date of a policy. It will calculate violation points and accident points, which can affect your rate. According to California law, you are considered at-fault for an accident if you were 51% or more responsible and it resulted in more than $750 of damage, or caused death. Business use: There's also a surcharge for business and artisan use of a vehicle.

Insurance filings source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Posted Aug. 6, 2019