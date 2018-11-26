Metromile Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

About Metromile

Metromile Insurance Co. sells only auto insurance and is geared toward people who don't drive a lot. By charging a base rate plus a low rate per mile, Metromile says it can save low-mileage drivers money.

All miles over 250 a day are free (150 in New Jersey), so a road trip won't end up costing a fortune.

Mileage isn't the only thing that will decide a rate. Metromile rates can also incorporate:

The vehicle.

Who drives the car and their driving records.

Marital status.

Occupation.

Location (or where the vehicle is "garaged").

The coverage options chosen.

Metromile is licensed to sell insurance in all 50 states although over half (53%) of its business comes from California, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Metromile is based in San Francisco.

How Metromile works

Customers plug a small device called the Metromile Pulse into their car's ODB-II (on-board diagnostic system) port, which is typically below the steering wheel. The device will record miles and can also gather other car data. Then with the Metromile app you can keep track of trips, know where you're parked, and monitor your car's systems -- data that's collected by the Pulse device.

Metromile insurance options

Every insurance company must file its auto insurance rates and policies in each state where it operates. We reviewed Metromile filings to bring you the inside scoop on coverage options, discounts, fees and surcharges. We even have details you won't find on the Metromile website.

You can buy all the basic coverage types from Metromile that you can get from other insurers, including liability, collision, comprehensive, uninsured motorist, rental reimbursement and roadside assistance coverage.

Here's a look at whether Metromile offers certain additional auto insurance options.

SR-22 filings Proof of financial responsibility. Yes Gap insurance

Also called auto loan/lease coverage. This can pay the difference between the value of a totaled or stolen car and what's still owed on a car loan or lease. Yes Non-owner insurance Liability insurance for people who don't own vehicles. No Rideshare insurance Extra coverage for Uber drivers and others. No Source: EverQuote research. Product options might not be available in all states.

Metromile also offers:

Low payout claim forgiveness: You won't get a rate increase due to a claim where Metromile paid out $500 or less. However, if you received a moving violation associated with the accident, that could affect your rate. May not be available in all states.

Pet injury coverage: If you buy collision insurance, you'll get up to $1,000 for veterinary bills or a death benefit if your pet is injured or killed in a car accident. May not be available in all states.

Metromile discounts

Homeowner

A discount if you own your primary residence and it's a house, mobile home or condo.

Good driver

Based on accidents and moving violations.

Senior safe driver

For customers age 55 and older who complete an approved safe-driver program.

Education

A discount based on the highest level of education of the customer or spouse.

Three-year safe driving

Five-year accident free

If none of the drivers on the policy had an at-fault accident in the last 59 months, and other criteria.

Continuous insurance

Full coverage

A discount for folks who also buy collision coverage.

Multi-car

For insuring more than one vehicle with Metromile.

Paid in full

For paying your whole bill upfront.

Electronic funds transfer

For new customers who choose a billing plan with EFT payments.

Paperless

For new customers who agree to get policy documents electronically.

Online quote

For policies that started with an online quote.

Metromile fees

Device fee: $100 for each device damaged by you or not returned to Metromile within 30 days after the end of the policy.

Metromile surcharges

Insurers must disclose their surcharges in state filings. Here are surcharges we found in our review of Metromile insurance filings. These may vary by state.

Metromile's possible surcharges apply to:

SR-22 filings if you need proof of auto insurance filed with the state.

if you need proof of auto insurance filed with the state. Business use of the vehicle.

of the vehicle. Accidents and violations: Car insurance companies typically raise rates for moving violations and at-fault accidents. Metromile looks at "chargeable" accidents and violations in the past 36 months in setting rates. Examples of violations include convictions for DUIs, racing, careless driving, improper turns and others. Examples of non-chargeable accidents include cases where someone else received a moving violation for the accident and you did not, and damage caused by contact with animals.

