Safe Auto Review

About Safe Auto

Safe Auto specializes in customers who are looking for car insurance at the state-required minimum limits. Minimum limits are the lowest car insurance limits you must have to legally drive.

Safe Auto also offers comprehensive and collision coverage, personal injury protection (PIP) uninsured motorist coverage, towing and labor coverage, rental reimbursement and accidental death coverage. It sells car insurance in 16 states: Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Safe Auto is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Safe Auto insurance choices

Every insurance company must file its auto insurance rates and policies in each state where it operates. We reviewed Safe Auto's filings in many states to bring you the inside scoop on coverage options, discounts, fees and surcharges.

Here's a look at whether Safe Auto offers certain additional auto insurance options.

SR-22 filings Proof of financial responsibility. Yes Gap insurance

Also called auto loan/lease coverage. This can pay the difference between the value of a totaled or stolen car and what's still owed on a car loan or lease. No Usage-based insurance

Insurance with rates based on driving habits, such as hard braking. No Non-owner insurance Liability insurance for people who don't own vehicles. Yes Rideshare insurance Extra coverage for Uber drivers and others. No Source: EverQuote research. Product options might not be available in all states.

Safe Auto insurance discounts

Accident-prevention course discount

For drivers who have completed an approved course in the last 36 months.

Homeowner discount

For customers who own and reside in a house, townhouse, condo or mobile home.

Anti-theft discount

VIN etching discount

For having the vehicle identification number etched into the windows. This makes the car less attractive to thieves.

Air bag discount

Policy business transfer discount

For new customers who had a different insurance company for at least six months and no lapse of more than 30 days between the previous policy and the Safe Auto policy.

Multi-vehicle discount

Paid in full discount

Non-owner policy discount

For folks without cars who are buying a Safe Auto non-owner insurance policy.

Safe Auto fees

Saving money is important to many auto insurance shoppers, so be aware of fees that could add to your total cost. Here are the types of fees charged by Safe Auto:

Application fee when the policy starts.

when the policy starts. Installment fees for each installment and renewal.

for each installment and renewal. A cancellation fee if you don't have sufficient funds at billing time.

if you don't have sufficient funds at billing time. A cancellation fee if you cancel your policy, except in certain cases, such as cancelling because your car was totaled.

if you cancel your policy, except in certain cases, such as cancelling because your car was totaled. A charge for sending documents overnight to a customer.

to a customer. An SR-22 filing fee if you need a proof of financial responsibility filed with the state.

if you need a proof of financial responsibility filed with the state. A stop payment fee if Safe Auto stops payment on a check, such as a refund or claim-payment check.

Safe Auto surcharges

Auto insurance companies typically raise rates if you have certain problems, such as moving violations and at-fault accidents.

Safe Auto will typically look at your driving history from the previous 35 months in determining rates, including accidents, tickets and violations. You can generally show that an accident was not your fault with a police report, court judgment, statement from your previous insurance company, or other documents.

Insurers must disclose their surcharges in state filings. Here are surcharges we found in our review of Safe Auto's insurance filings. These might vary based on state.

Safe Auto's possible surcharges apply to:

Inexperienced drivers. For those age 20 and older who haven't had a U.S. driver's license for at least three years. (Drivers with foreign licenses or an unverifiable driving record have a different surcharge.)

For those age 20 and older who haven't had a U.S. driver's license for at least three years. (Drivers with foreign licenses or an unverifiable driving record have a different surcharge.) People who drive out of state more than once per month or 12 or more times a year.

more than once per month or 12 or more times a year. Vehicles used for business.

A driving record that can't be verified through a DMV, such as a license from outside the U.S.

through a DMV, such as a license from outside the U.S. An international driver's license.

Insurance filings source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Posted Nov. 13, 2018