Shelter Insurance Review

About Shelter Insurance

Shelter Insurance sells mostly auto and homeowners/farmowners insurance. You can also buy commercial auto, business insurance and life insurance from Shelter companies.

Shelter is based in Columbia, Missouri, and about 25% of its business comes from Missouri, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Every insurance company must file its auto insurance rates and policies in each state where it operates. We reviewed Shelter Insurance filings to bring you this inside scoop on coverage options, discounts and surcharges.

Shelter car insurance options

Shelter Insurance offers all the fundamental coverage types you'd expect, such as liability, collision, comprehensive, uninsured motorist, roadside assistance and others.

Here's a look at whether Shelter offers certain additional auto insurance options.

SR-22 filings Proof of financial responsibility. Yes Gap insurance

Also called auto loan/lease coverage. This can pay the difference between the value of a totaled or stolen car and what's still owed on a car loan or lease. Yes Usage-based insurance

Insurance with rates based on driving habits, such as hard braking. No Non-owner insurance Liability insurance for people who don't own vehicles. Yes, but in some states only for limited circumstances, such as a person who drives a government car. Rideshare insurance Extra coverage for Uber drivers and others. No Source: EverQuote research. Product options might not be available in all states.

More Shelter Insurance choices

Here are more options from Shelter. Details and availability could vary among states and Shelter subsidiaries.

New car replacement: Shelter includes new car replacement coverage with its auto policies. If you total a new car, Shelter will replace it with a new car of the same model, make and year. This applies to new cars bought within the last year with less than 15,000 miles.

Accidental death: Provides a death benefit if you or your spouse die after being in a car accident or struck by a car. Benefit choices are $2,500, $5,000 or $10,000.

Loss of use: Provides money if your car is in the repair shop for a problem covered by the policy.

Disability income: Provides a weekly payment for up to a year if you can't work because of a car accident or being struck by a car. (Not available in all states.)

Price comparison

Here's how Shelter's insurance costs compare with large auto insurers. These numbers are based on monthly premiums reported by EverQuote users.

Company Monthly premium paid Shelter Insurance $106 American Family $115 Travelers $123 State Farm Mutual $126 Farmers $131 Nationwide $135 USAA $135 Allstate $136 Liberty Mutual $144 Progressive $149 Source: Premiums reported by EverQuote users, based on policies with bodily injury liability coverage of 100/300. Rates are based on single vehicles with one driver who has a good driving record with no violations. Rates for sedans, coupes and hatchbacks were averaged. Rates are based on expenditures reported between Jan. 1, 2016, and April 1, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Shelter auto insurance discounts

We reviewed state filings to find the details of Shelter's auto insurance discounts. Note that these discounts vary by state.





Safe driver

For customers with no "chargeable accidents" or violations in the past 36 months, and other eligibility criteria.

Good student

For unmarried full-time students under age 25 who have a B average or better, rank in the top 20% of the class, or meet other academic criteria.

Motor vehicle accident prevention course

For folks age 55 and older who complete an approved class.

Evidence of continuous insurance

For new customers who have not had a lapse in auto insurance coverage.





Passive restraint

For having factory-installed air bags.





Multi-car

Multi-coverage

For insuring at least two vehicles such as cars, classic cars, motorcycles, motor homes or snowmobiles.

Companion policy

For having an auto insurance policy plus a homeowners and life insurance policy from Shelter.

Pay in full

For paying 100% of the premium when you apply or at renewal time.

Advance purchase

For new customers who submit an application seven or more days before the policy effective date and who haven't had a lapse in auto insurance.

Paperless

For customers who receive documents electronically.

Shelter auto insurance surcharges

Auto insurance companies often usually increase rates if you have certain problems, such as moving violations and at-fault accidents.

Shelter looks at "chargeable accidents" and violations in the past three years.

Accidents that are chargeable can get a surcharge. But not all accidents are chargeable. For example if your car was hit while legally parked, or you were rear-ended and did not get a moving violation, the accident generally won't affect rates.

Shelter assigns points to types of violations, and the number of points you have will affect your rate. Reckless driving, leaving the scene of accident and driving with a suspended license are generally considered to be among the most serious violations and have the highest points.

Shelter Insurance subsidiaries

Companies in the Shelter Insurance group include:

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co.

Shelter Reinsurance Co.

Shelter General Insurance Co.

Haulers Insurance Co.

AmShield Insurance Co.

Posted Nov. 19, 2018