Mercury Insurance Review

Mercury Insurance ratings

Mercury Insurance scored very well with 4.5 out of 5 stars in an EverQuote survey. This score includes customer star ratings and the percentage who say they would buy from Mercury again.

The company has a high number of customers who say they would choose the company again: 72% say they would choose Mercury auto insurance again. In our survey of 15 auto insurers, only USAA had a higher percentage, at 73%.

Complaints about Mercury auto insurance are at the same level as the industry median, based on data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Most other companies in our survey have complaint levels below the industry median.

Mercury car insurance price comparison

Here's a look at how car insurance premiums compare among Mercury and other large auto insurance companies nationwide.

Company Monthly premium paid 1 Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 2 Erie Insurance $1,488 3 The Hartford $1,549 4 American Family $1,551 5 PEMCO Insurance $1,554 6 Ameriprise $1,561 7 Metropolitan Insurance Co. $1,563 8 Grange $1,565 9 21st Century Insurance $1,638 10 American Alliance $1,646 11 Auto-Owners Insurance $1,671 12 Safeway Insurance $1,688 13 American National $1,709 14 Mercury Insurance $1,711 15 Arbella $1,718 Source: EverQuote

Does Mercury Insurance have what you want?

Here's a look at what Mercury offers as add-ons or separate policies.

No Accident forgiveness insurance?

Your rates won't go up because of one accident No New car replacement

If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model Yes Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars Yes Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers Yes, RealDrive Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day Yes SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state

Mercury car insurance discounts

Here are some of the Mercury auto insurance discounts offered, based on our review of state insurance filings made by Mercury. Discounts details may change among states, and may not be available in all states or from every Mercury subsidiary.

Good driver discount

Three years accident-free and violation-free discount

Five-years accident-free discount

Good payer discount

If you had no late fees or insufficient fund fees in the last 35 months.

Good student discount

For single, full-time drivers with a B average or 3.0 GPA or better.

Mature driver discount

For customers age 55 and older who take an approved driver-improvement course and don't have an accident or violation afterward.

Group discounts

For customers who are scientists, engineers, educators, certified public accountants and others.

Minor child discount

For children under age 19 and policies already in force for at least 24 months.

Distant student discount

For single, full-time students under age 23 who live more than 100 miles from home without a car).

Persistency discount

Not given for nagging, but rather for current customers who renew after a year or more.

Continuous insurance discount

Prior insurance coverage

If you had past coverage at a certain level.

Prior carrier type discount

A discount depending on who your past insurer was.

Homeowner discount

Mobile home discount





Anti-theft discount

Electric-vehicle discount





Multi-car discount

Multi-policy discount

Payment plan discount

eSignature discount

If you sign all applicable documents electronically.

Paid in full discount

If you pay the whole bill for a new policy or at renewal time.

Annual two-pay discount

If you pay in only two installments.

Advance quote discount

If you got a quote five to 90 days before the policy started.

Automatic payment discount

For using electronic funds transfer for an auto-pay bill plan.

Mercury Insurance contact information

Headquarters:

4484 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90010

website

Customer service and claims: (800) 503-3724

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Mercury Insurance in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019