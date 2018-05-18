Mercury Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Mercury Insurance ratings
Mercury Insurance scored very well with 4.5 out of 5 stars in an EverQuote survey. This score includes customer star ratings and the percentage who say they would buy from Mercury again.
The company has a high number of customers who say they would choose the company again: 72% say they would choose Mercury auto insurance again. In our survey of 15 auto insurers, only USAA had a higher percentage, at 73%.
Complaints about Mercury auto insurance are at the same level as the industry median, based on data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Most other companies in our survey have complaint levels below the industry median.
Mercury car insurance price comparison
Here's a look at how car insurance premiums compare among Mercury and other large auto insurance companies nationwide.
|Company
|Monthly premium paid
|1
|Shelter Insurance Co.
|$1,453
|2
|Erie Insurance
|$1,488
|3
|The Hartford
|$1,549
|4
|American Family
|$1,551
|5
|PEMCO Insurance
|$1,554
|6
|Ameriprise
|$1,561
|7
|Metropolitan Insurance Co.
|$1,563
|8
|Grange
|$1,565
|9
|21st Century Insurance
|$1,638
|10
|American Alliance
|$1,646
|11
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$1,671
|12
|Safeway Insurance
|$1,688
|13
|American National
|$1,709
|14
|Mercury Insurance
|$1,711
|15
|Arbella
|$1,718
|Source: EverQuote
Does Mercury Insurance have what you want?
Here's a look at what Mercury offers as add-ons or separate policies.
|No
|Accident forgiveness insurance?
Your rates won't go up because of one accident
|No
|New car replacement
If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model
|Yes
|Gap insurance
If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease
|Yes
|Non-owner insurance
Liability insurance for people who don't own cars
|Yes
|Rideshare insurance
Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers
|Yes, RealDrive
|Pay-per-mile insurance
Rates based on miles driven per day
|Yes
|SR-22 filings
For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state
Mercury car insurance discounts
Here are some of the Mercury auto insurance discounts offered, based on our review of state insurance filings made by Mercury. Discounts details may change among states, and may not be available in all states or from every Mercury subsidiary.
Good driver discount
Three years accident-free and violation-free discount
Five-years accident-free discount
Good payer discount
If you had no late fees or insufficient fund fees in the last 35 months.
Good student discount
For single, full-time drivers with a B average or 3.0 GPA or better.
Mature driver discount
For customers age 55 and older who take an approved driver-improvement course and don't have an accident or violation afterward.
Group discounts
For customers who are scientists, engineers, educators, certified public accountants and others.
Minor child discount
For children under age 19 and policies already in force for at least 24 months.
Distant student discount
For single, full-time students under age 23 who live more than 100 miles from home without a car).
Persistency discount
Not given for nagging, but rather for current customers who renew after a year or more.
Continuous insurance discount
Prior insurance coverage
If you had past coverage at a certain level.
Prior carrier type discount
A discount depending on who your past insurer was.
Homeowner discount
Mobile home discount
Anti-theft discount
Electric-vehicle discount
Multi-car discount
Multi-policy discount
Payment plan discount
eSignature discount
If you sign all applicable documents electronically.
Paid in full discount
If you pay the whole bill for a new policy or at renewal time.
Annual two-pay discount
If you pay in only two installments.
Advance quote discount
If you got a quote five to 90 days before the policy started.
Automatic payment discount
For using electronic funds transfer for an auto-pay bill plan.
Mercury Insurance contact information
Headquarters:
4484 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90010
website
Customer service and claims: (800) 503-3724
Methodology
For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Mercury Insurance in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Oct. 16, 2019
