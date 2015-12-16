Georgia Bill of Sale Form for Vehicles

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

What paperwork do I need to sell my car in Georgia?

When you sell a vehicle in Georgia, you should have the following:

If your vehicle’s model year is 1986 or newer : a title and bill of sale.

: a title and bill of sale. If your vehicle’s model year is 1985 or older: a bill of sale and the last registration certificate (if it’s available).

There is no specific bill of sale form required in the state, but the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicles Division has a bill of sale form you can use.





How do I write a bill of sale in Georgia?

If you would prefer to write your own bill of sale, it should include the following information:

The date of the sale.

The cost of the vehicle purchase.

Your full name and address.

The buyer’s full name and address.

The vehicle’s year, make, model, vehicle identification number (VIN) and mileage from the odometer.

Signatures of both the buyer and seller.

Other things to note about vehicle sales

After signing a bill of sale, it’s a good idea to make a copy for yourself. The buyer will keep the original.

The buyer will need to go to their local county tax commissioner’s office to update the vehicle’s registration.

After the sale, go to your county tag office to cancel your registration. You will need to complete the Application for Voluntary Registration Cancellation.

Contact your insurance company to cancel insurance on the vehicle, so you’re not paying for insurance on a vehicle you no longer own.

If you are out of state and need someone to sell a car on your behalf, you can grant that person limited power of attorney for motor vehicle transactions. This form must be notarized.

Does a bill of sale have to be notarized in Georgia?

There is no requirement to have a bill of sale for a vehicle notarized in Georgia.

Do I have to pay the Georgia ad valorem tax?

If you are a Georgia resident and buy a new or used car, there's no Georgia car sales tax but you'll have to pay a one-time title ad valorem tax (TAVT). This tax is based on the value of the vehicle, not the sales price. If you purchase your car out-of-state, you will still be responsible for paying the tax. The TAVT rate for most counties is 7%. To pay for the TAVT, you'll need the following:

A completed MV-1 application.

Confirmation that your car insurance company provided proof of insurance to Georgia’s state database.

Payment for car registration, car title and sales tax.

Updated Oct. 22, 2019

