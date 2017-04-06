Cheap Car Insurance in Georgia 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes

Cheapest auto insurance companies in Georgia

Average Georgia premiums by company

Company

(click to see company information)

Average annual premium in Georgia
Auto-Owners Insurance

$1,674
Farm Bureau

$1,732
21st Century Insurance

$1,746
The Hartford

$1,778
Allied

$1,788
Travelers Insurance

$1,812
USAA

$1,829
State Farm

$1,889
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,900
Farmers Insurance

$1,909
Liberty Mutual

$1,917
COUNTRY Financial

$1,937
Nationwide Insurance

$1,960
American Family Insurance

$1,962
Amica

$1,966
Safeway Insurance

$1,983
Progressive Insurance

$1,991
Allstate

$2,003
MetLife

$2,004
Esurance

$2,012
The General

$2,017
American National

$2,019
Safeway Insurance

$2,131
Safeco

$2,136
Mercury Insurance

$2,212

Auto insurance premiums in Georgia

Insurance increases after a speeding ticket

Georgia drivers who got a speeding ticket see an average premium increase of 25% at renewal time.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Georgia $1,939/year $2,429/year 25%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increases after an accident

Georgia drivers who caused an accident got an average premium increase of 37%.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Georgia $1,939/year $2,658/year 37%
Nationwide average 36%

Insurance increase after a DUI

If you're convicted of a DUI, the average premium increase in Georgia is 39%

State Clean record DUI % increase
Georgia $1,939/year $2,487/year     28%

Average premiums in Georgia cities

City

Average annual premium

Acworth

$1,846
Albany

$1,819
Alpharetta

$1,855
Athens

$1,751
Atlanta

$2,034
Augusta

$1,893
Austell

$2,054
Brunswick

$1,798
Buford

$1,824
Calhoun

$1,624
Canton

$1,863
Carrollton

$1,896
Cartersville

$1,936
Clarkston

$1,934
Columbus

$1,886
Conyers

$2,100
Covington

$1,984
Cumming

$1,737
Dacula

$1,974
Dallas

$1,863
Dalton

$1,631
Decatur

$2,127
Douglasville

$1,945
Dublin

$2,084
Duluth

$1,964
Ellenwood

$2,162
Fairburn

$2,145
Fayetteville

$1,986
Forest Park

$2,116
Gainesville

$1,813
Griffin

$1,978
Hampton

$1,860
Hephzibah

$1,919
Hinesville

$1,979
Jonesboro

$2,023
Kennesaw

$1,899
Lagrange

$1,900
Lawrenceville

$1,966
Lilburn

$2,050
Lithia Springs

$2,043
Lithonia

$2,210
Loganville

$1,912
Mableton

$1,882
Macon

$1,972
Marietta

$1,972
Mcdonough

$1,958
Milledgeville

$2,045
Monroe

$1,796
Morrow

$2,181
Newnan

$1,835
Norcross

$2,002
Powder Springs

$1,966
Rex

$2,095
Riverdale

$2,114
Rome

$1,758
Rossville

$1,531
Roswell

$1,836
Savannah

$1,913
Smyrna

$1,963
Snellville

$2,077
Statesboro

$1,786
Stockbridge

$2,001
Stone Mountain

$2,122
Suwanee

$2,044
Thomasville

$1,807
Tucker

$2,169
Union City

$2,119
Valdosta

$1,877
Villa Rica

$1,945
Warner Robins

$1,861
Waycross

$1,760
Winder

$1,824
Woodstock

$1,738

Auto insurance requirements in Georgia

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Georgia when:

  • Law enforcement requests it.
  • You renew vehicle registration.
  • Your vehicle is involved in a car accident.

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Georgia

  • Misdemeanor, subject of a fine of $200 to $1,000 and/or up to 12 months imprisonment; suspension of registration until proof provided and fee are paid.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America


Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 21, 2019

More:

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes