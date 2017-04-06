Cheap Car Insurance in Georgia 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Average Georgia premiums by company

Insurance increases after a speeding ticket

Georgia drivers who got a speeding ticket see an average premium increase of 25% at renewal time.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Georgia $1,939/year $2,429/year 25% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increases after an accident

Georgia drivers who caused an accident got an average premium increase of 37%.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Georgia $1,939/year $2,658/year 37% Nationwide average 36%

Insurance increase after a DUI

If you're convicted of a DUI, the average premium increase in Georgia is 39%

State Clean record DUI % increase Georgia $1,939/year $2,487/year 28%

Average premiums in Georgia cities

City Average annual premium Acworth $1,846 Albany $1,819 Alpharetta $1,855 Athens $1,751 Atlanta $2,034 Augusta $1,893 Austell $2,054 Brunswick $1,798 Buford $1,824 Calhoun $1,624 Canton $1,863 Carrollton $1,896 Cartersville $1,936 Clarkston $1,934 Columbus $1,886 Conyers $2,100 Covington $1,984 Cumming $1,737 Dacula $1,974 Dallas $1,863 Dalton $1,631 Decatur $2,127 Douglasville $1,945 Dublin $2,084 Duluth $1,964 Ellenwood $2,162 Fairburn $2,145 Fayetteville $1,986 Forest Park $2,116 Gainesville $1,813 Griffin $1,978 Hampton $1,860 Hephzibah $1,919 Hinesville $1,979 Jonesboro $2,023 Kennesaw $1,899 Lagrange $1,900 Lawrenceville $1,966 Lilburn $2,050 Lithia Springs $2,043 Lithonia $2,210 Loganville $1,912 Mableton $1,882 Macon $1,972 Marietta $1,972 Mcdonough $1,958 Milledgeville $2,045 Monroe $1,796 Morrow $2,181 Newnan $1,835 Norcross $2,002 Powder Springs $1,966 Rex $2,095 Riverdale $2,114 Rome $1,758 Rossville $1,531 Roswell $1,836 Savannah $1,913 Smyrna $1,963 Snellville $2,077 Statesboro $1,786 Stockbridge $2,001 Stone Mountain $2,122 Suwanee $2,044 Thomasville $1,807 Tucker $2,169 Union City $2,119 Valdosta $1,877 Villa Rica $1,945 Warner Robins $1,861 Waycross $1,760 Winder $1,824 Woodstock $1,738

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Georgia when:

Law enforcement requests it.

You renew vehicle registration.

Your vehicle is involved in a car accident.

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Georgia

Misdemeanor, subject of a fine of $200 to $1,000 and/or up to 12 months imprisonment; suspension of registration until proof provided and fee are paid.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 21, 2019