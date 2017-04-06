Cheap Car Insurance in Georgia 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average Georgia premiums by company
|Company
(click to see company information)
|
Average annual premium in Georgia
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|
$1,674
|Farm Bureau
|
$1,732
|21st Century Insurance
|
$1,746
|The Hartford
|
$1,778
|Allied
|
$1,788
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,812
|USAA
|
$1,829
|State Farm
|
$1,889
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,900
|Farmers Insurance
|
$1,909
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,917
|COUNTRY Financial
|
$1,937
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,960
|American Family Insurance
|
$1,962
|Amica
|
$1,966
|Safeway Insurance
|
$1,983
|Progressive Insurance
|
$1,991
|Allstate
|
$2,003
|MetLife
|
$2,004
|Esurance
|
$2,012
|The General
|
$2,017
|American National
|
$2,019
|Safeway Insurance
|
$2,131
|Safeco
|
$2,136
|Mercury Insurance
|
$2,212
Insurance increases after a speeding ticket
Georgia drivers who got a speeding ticket see an average premium increase of 25% at renewal time.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Georgia
|$1,939/year
|$2,429/year
|25%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increases after an accident
Georgia drivers who caused an accident got an average premium increase of 37%.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Georgia
|$1,939/year
|$2,658/year
|37%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Insurance increase after a DUI
If you're convicted of a DUI, the average premium increase in Georgia is 39%
|State
|Clean record
|DUI
|% increase
|Georgia
|$1,939/year
|$2,487/year
|28%
Average premiums in Georgia cities
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Acworth
|
$1,846
|Albany
|
$1,819
|Alpharetta
|
$1,855
|Athens
|
$1,751
|Atlanta
|
$2,034
|Augusta
|
$1,893
|Austell
|
$2,054
|Brunswick
|
$1,798
|Buford
|
$1,824
|Calhoun
|
$1,624
|Canton
|
$1,863
|Carrollton
|
$1,896
|Cartersville
|
$1,936
|Clarkston
|
$1,934
|Columbus
|
$1,886
|Conyers
|
$2,100
|Covington
|
$1,984
|Cumming
|
$1,737
|Dacula
|
$1,974
|Dallas
|
$1,863
|Dalton
|
$1,631
|Decatur
|
$2,127
|Douglasville
|
$1,945
|Dublin
|
$2,084
|Duluth
|
$1,964
|Ellenwood
|
$2,162
|Fairburn
|
$2,145
|Fayetteville
|
$1,986
|Forest Park
|
$2,116
|Gainesville
|
$1,813
|Griffin
|
$1,978
|Hampton
|
$1,860
|Hephzibah
|
$1,919
|Hinesville
|
$1,979
|Jonesboro
|
$2,023
|Kennesaw
|
$1,899
|Lagrange
|
$1,900
|Lawrenceville
|
$1,966
|Lilburn
|
$2,050
|Lithia Springs
|
$2,043
|Lithonia
|
$2,210
|Loganville
|
$1,912
|Mableton
|
$1,882
|Macon
|
$1,972
|Marietta
|
$1,972
|Mcdonough
|
$1,958
|Milledgeville
|
$2,045
|Monroe
|
$1,796
|Morrow
|
$2,181
|Newnan
|
$1,835
|Norcross
|
$2,002
|Powder Springs
|
$1,966
|Rex
|
$2,095
|Riverdale
|
$2,114
|Rome
|
$1,758
|Rossville
|
$1,531
|Roswell
|
$1,836
|Savannah
|
$1,913
|Smyrna
|
$1,963
|Snellville
|
$2,077
|Statesboro
|
$1,786
|Stockbridge
|
$2,001
|Stone Mountain
|
$2,122
|Suwanee
|
$2,044
|Thomasville
|
$1,807
|Tucker
|
$2,169
|Union City
|
$2,119
|Valdosta
|
$1,877
|Villa Rica
|
$1,945
|Warner Robins
|
$1,861
|Waycross
|
$1,760
|Winder
|
$1,824
|Woodstock
$1,738
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Georgia when:
- Law enforcement requests it.
- You renew vehicle registration.
- Your vehicle is involved in a car accident.
Penalties for not having auto insurance in Georgia
- Misdemeanor, subject of a fine of $200 to $1,000 and/or up to 12 months imprisonment; suspension of registration until proof provided and fee are paid.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 21, 2019
More: