The data shows that the most popular cars in Georgia are nearly the same as the for the average across all 50 states.

Rank Georgia United States 1 Honda Accord Honda Accord 2 Toyota Camry Toyota Camry 3 Nissan Altima Nissan Altima 4 Chevrolet Impala Honda Civic 5 Ford F150 Ford F150 6 Honda Civic Chevrolet Impala 7 Toyota Corolla Toyota Corolla 8 Chevrolet Malibu Chevrolet Silverado 9 Ford Explorer Chevrolet Malibu 10 Nissan Sentra Ford Explorer 11 Chevrolet Silverado Ford Focus 12 Ford Focus Ford Taurus 13 Ford Taurus Hyundai Sonata 14 Nissan Maxima Dodge Ram 1500 15 Hyundai Sonata Jeep Grand Cherokee 16 Ford Mustang Nissan Sentra 17 Dodge Ram 1500 Ford Escape 18 Ford Expedition Ford Mustang 19 Jeep Grand Cherokee Ford Fusion 20 Ford Fusion Hyundai Elantra

Note: This data is based on approximately 1 million consumers that have visited EverQuote web sites and filled out forms seeking new auto insurance. As such the data may be skewed due to the nature of self-reporting or fact that it is part of an online auto insurance quote form.

