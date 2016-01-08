The data shows that the most popular cars in Georgia are nearly the same as the for the average across all 50 states.
|Rank
|Georgia
|United States
|1
|Honda Accord
|Honda Accord
|2
|Toyota Camry
|Toyota Camry
|3
|Nissan Altima
|Nissan Altima
|4
|Chevrolet Impala
|Honda Civic
|5
|Ford F150
|Ford F150
|6
|Honda Civic
|Chevrolet Impala
|7
|Toyota Corolla
|Toyota Corolla
|8
|Chevrolet Malibu
|Chevrolet Silverado
|9
|Ford Explorer
|Chevrolet Malibu
|10
|Nissan Sentra
|Ford Explorer
|11
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Ford Focus
|12
|Ford Focus
|Ford Taurus
|13
|Ford Taurus
|Hyundai Sonata
|14
|Nissan Maxima
|Dodge Ram 1500
|15
|Hyundai Sonata
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|16
|Ford Mustang
|Nissan Sentra
|17
|Dodge Ram 1500
|Ford Escape
|18
|Ford Expedition
|Ford Mustang
|19
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|Ford Fusion
|20
|Ford Fusion
|Hyundai Elantra
Note: This data is based on approximately 1 million consumers that have visited EverQuote web sites and filled out forms seeking new auto insurance. As such the data may be skewed due to the nature of self-reporting or fact that it is part of an online auto insurance quote form.
