Georgia Drivers Licenses Apply Online

If you are renewing a license, there are some cases where you can completely apply online. Even if you must apply in-person, you can get faster service by pre-applying online through the DDS website. It is a free service.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Should I Pre-Apply Online?
- Faster Service
- Available 24/7
- Convenient
- Secure
- Online
What Do I Need to Pre-Apply?
- First & Last Name
- Date of Birth
- Social Security Number
- Georgia Street Address
- If renewing, GA Driver License, ID or Permit #
- If coming from out of state, Out-of-State Driver License #
Who Can Pre-Apply Online?
Pre-Apply can be used by new and current Georgia residents who are obtaining or already have a Georgia Driver's License, ID or Permit.
What Website Do I Pre-Apply At?
Visit online.dds.ga.gov/onlineservices/preapply/login.aspx
When Should I Pre-Apply?
You must complete the Pre-Apply online within 30 days of your visit. Be sure to bring in all of your Secure ID documents to the customer service center.
When Do I Pay?
You'll pay when you visit in person. Bring cash, money order or an appropriate credit card.
Do I need to have an email address?
We need your email address to send you confirmation and reminders about the Pre-Apply Online process.
