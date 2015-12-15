Georgia Drivers Licenses Apply Online

If you are renewing a license, there are some cases where you can completely apply online. Even if you must apply in-person, you can get faster service by pre-applying online through the DDS website.  It is a free service.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Should I Pre-Apply Online?

  • Faster Service
  • Available 24/7
  • Convenient
  • Secure
  • Online

What Do I Need to Pre-Apply?

  • First & Last Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Social Security Number
  • Georgia Street Address
  • If renewing, GA Driver License, ID or Permit #
  • If coming from out of state, Out-of-State Driver License #

More: Cheap car insurance in Georgia

Who Can Pre-Apply Online?

Pre-Apply can be used by new and current Georgia residents who are obtaining or already have a Georgia Driver's License, ID or Permit.

What Website Do I Pre-Apply At?

Visit online.dds.ga.gov/onlineservices/preapply/login.aspx

When Should I Pre-Apply?

You must complete the Pre-Apply online within 30 days of your visit.  Be sure to bring in all of your Secure ID documents to the customer service center.

When Do I Pay?

You'll pay when you visit in person.  Bring cash, money order or an appropriate credit card.

Do I need to have an email address?

We need your email address to send you confirmation and reminders about the Pre-Apply Online process.

 

More:

 