Georgia Drivers Licenses Apply Online

If you are renewing a license, there are some cases where you can completely apply online. Even if you must apply in-person, you can get faster service by pre-applying online through the DDS website. It is a free service.

Who Can Pre-Apply Online?

Pre-Apply can be used by new and current Georgia residents who are obtaining or already have a Georgia Driver's License, ID or Permit.

What Website Do I Pre-Apply At?

Visit online.dds.ga.gov/onlineservices/preapply/login.aspx

When Should I Pre-Apply?

You must complete the Pre-Apply online within 30 days of your visit. Be sure to bring in all of your Secure ID documents to the customer service center.

When Do I Pay?

You'll pay when you visit in person. Bring cash, money order or an appropriate credit card.

Do I need to have an email address?

We need your email address to send you confirmation and reminders about the Pre-Apply Online process.