Fees for Standard Georgia License Plates
These fees do not include sales tax, mailing fees, title fees, etc.
Passenger Vehicles (cars, trucks, vans): $20
Motorcycle: $20
Trailer: $12
Permanent trailer plate: $48
Taxicab: $25
For fees for other vehicle types or more details visit the Georgia Department of Revenue.
More: Cheap car insurance in Georgia
Specialty & Custom Vanity Plates
There are many specialty plates available in Georgia and you may be able customize the license tag number. What is often called a vanity plate is a "Special Prestige License Plate" in Georgia.
The most common types include:
- Alternative Fuel
- Georgia Colleges and State Universities
- Military Veteran
- Motorcycle
- Other
- Special Interest
- Standard
To get a complete listing and the rules and fees visit the Choose Plate Category.