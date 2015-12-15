Menu Insurance

Fees for Standard Georgia License Plates

These fees do not include sales tax, mailing fees, title fees, etc.

Passenger Vehicles (cars, trucks, vans): $20

Motorcycle: $20

Trailer: $12

Permanent trailer plate: $48

Taxicab: $25

For fees for other vehicle types or more details visit the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Specialty & Custom Vanity Plates

There are many specialty plates available in Georgia and you may be able customize the license tag number. What is often called a vanity plate is a "Special Prestige License Plate" in Georgia.

The most common types include:

Alternative Fuel

Georgia Colleges and State Universities

Military Veteran

Motorcycle

Other

Special Interest

Standard

To get a complete listing and the rules and fees visit the Choose Plate Category.