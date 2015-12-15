Georgia Driver's License Renewal and Replacement

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

How much does it cost to renew your license in Georgia?

A regular driver’s license in Georgia (class A, B, C, E, F, or M) costs $32 to renew. Fees vary depending on the type of license and some drivers do not have to pay a fee, like combat veterans. Visit the Georgia Department of Driver Services for more information on fees to renew your driver license and ID card.

How long is a driver’s license good for in Georgia?

A driver’s license term depends on the type of license. For example, a regular driver’s license term is for eight years, while a provisional driver’s license term lasts for five years.

How do I renew my driver’s license in Georgia?

There are four options for license renewal in Georgia:

Online.

By mail.

In person.

Out-of-state licensing (for drivers who have an out-of-state license and want to get a Georgia driver’s license).

Online

To renew your license/ID online, you must meet the following requirements:

Your current license must be Secure ID compliant. There will be a gold star at the top right corner of your license/ID if you have a Secure ID (as shown below).

You must have a non-commercial license/ID that is current or has not been expired for more than two years.

Your driver’s license cannot currently be suspended, canceled or revoked.

You must be age 64 or younger.

You must be a U.S. citizen.

You must have a credit or debit card to process your online payment (Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover).

Name changes for a driver’s license cannot be processed online. You must present legal documentation of your name change to a Department of Driver Services customer service center.









By mail

Renewing a Georgia license by mail is only for limited circumstances for U.S. citizens who cannot renew their licenses in person. If you fall into one of the following categories, you may be able to renew by mail:

You’re stationed out-of-state in the military and your dependents are stationed with you.

You’re attending school out-of-state and your dependents are with you.

You’re temporarily working out-of-state and your dependents are with you.

You are physically incapacitated and unable to visit a Department of Driver Services customer service center.

You will have to complete a mail-in renewal application. It takes about 10 days to process an application. The Department of Driver Services recommends sending your application at least 30 days prior to the expiration of your license.

In person

Find your nearest Department of Driver Services customer service center.

You can save time by completing a Driver License/ID form before going to the Department of Driver Services. When you arrive, you can expect to:

Take a new photo.

Take a vision exam if you are age 64 or older.

Provide documentation that shows your identity, residential address, Social Security number and U.S. citizenship or proof of lawful presence in the United States. The documents provided must be original or certified copies. Faxes and photocopies are not accepted. You can refer to Georgia’s Secure ID page for more information on what documents will be accepted.

If your driver’s license is expired for two years or more, you will have to take and pass the following tests:

Road signs.

Road rules.

Road skills test.

Vision exam.

There are additional tests if you want to get a Class M, B or A license.

How do I exchange an out-of-state license for a Georgia license?

You must meet the following requirements to exchange a license:

Be at least age 18.

Your out-of-state license must be valid and not expired for more than two years.

Surrender your out-of-state license. If you lost your license, refer to the Lost or Expired out-of-state license page. By surrendering your license, you will not be required to take the written or road test.

If your driver’s license is from another country, refer to the Drivers From Other Nations page.

Provide documentation that shows your identity, residential address, Social Security number and U.S. citizenship or proof of lawful presence in the United States. The documents provided must be original or certified copies. Faxes and photocopies are not accepted. The Georgia Secure ID page has more information on what documents are accepted.

How do I replace a lost driver’s license?

If you have more than 150 days left on your license or ID, you can replace a lost card for $5. If your license or ID is going to expire in less than 150 days, you will have to renew your license or ID and pay the renewal fees.

You can replace a card in-person or you might qualify to renew online. Refer to the Georgia Lost or Stolen License page for more information on what documents you will need in order to replace a license or ID card.

Is there a grace period for an expired driver’s license in Georgia?

A Georgia driver’s license can be renewed up to 150 days prior to its expiration date and up to two years past its expiration date. If your license has been expired for less than two years, you can renew the license without having to retake the driving exam. If your license is expired for more than two years and you do not have a valid out-of-state license, you will have to retake and pass the following:

Road sign test.

Road rules test.

Actual driving test.

Eye test.

Driving with an expired license is illegal and could result in fines, suspension or even jail time.

Updated Oct. 22, 2019