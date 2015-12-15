Georgia Traffic Tickets and Points

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

If you get a traffic ticket in Georgia, such as a ticket for speeding or running a red light, generally you have a few options:

Pay the fine. This could result in points on your license and an increase in car insurance rates at renewal time.

This could result in points on your license and an increase in car insurance rates at renewal time. Make a plea. You could plead not guilty or no contest. The citation should have information on the county court and how to answer it.

You could plead not guilty or no contest. The citation should have information on the county court and how to answer it. Ignore the ticket and take no action. If you don’t pay the fine or appear at the court date listed on the citation, this could result in a “failure to appear” finding. A failure to appear could result in an automatic admission of guilt, a suspension of your driver’s license and/or a warrant for your arrest.

How do I pay a ticket in Georgia?

If you decide to pay the ticket, it is an admission of guilt. Follow the instructions on your citation on how to pay your ticket. Some counties offer online payment. It’s best to pay your citation at least two weeks before your court date. You can use the Judicial County of Georgia Administrative Office of the Courts to locate the county court where your citation was issued.

What if I lost my ticket?

Contact the county court where your citation was issued.

What is the “Super Speeder” law in Georgia?

If you got a citation for traveling 75 mph or faster on a two-lane road, or 85 mph or faster on any Georgia road or highway, you could be considered a “Super Speeder,” which means an additional $200 fine. If you fail to pay a Super Speeder fine in 120 days, your driver’s license will be suspended. You’ll then have to pay a $50 license-reinstatement fee plus the $200 Super Speeder fine.





How many points is a speeding ticket in Georgia?

A speeding ticket in Georgia can range from 2 to 6 points.

Can you plead nolo on a speeding ticket in Georgia?

Depending on the local court, you can plead nolo contendere (no contest), which means you are not pleading guilty or innocent. A nolo contendere plea will be reported to the Department of Driver Services and will appear on your driving record, but will not result in points against your license. Depending on the county, you can only plead nolo contendere once every five years and the judge does not have to accept your plea.

How do traffic tickets and points work in Georgia?

Georgia’s ticket system adds points to your driving record, ranging from 2 to 6 points. If you have 15 points or more within a 24-month period, your license will be suspended.

No points are given for tickets for driving less than 15 mph over the speed limit or for driving “too fast for the conditions” violations. Non-residents of Georgia will not receive points on their driving records.

Points in Georgia for traffic tickets

Violation Points Aggressive driving 6 points Reckless driving 4 points Unlawful passing school bus 6 points Improper passing on hill or curve 4 points Speeding 15-18 mph over the speed limit 2 points Speeding 19-23 mph over speed limit 3 points Speeding 24-33 mph over speed limit 4 points Speeding 34 mph or more over the speed limit 6 points Failure to obey traffic-control device 3 points Failure to obey police officer 3 points Possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage while driving 2 points Failure to adequately secure load (except fresh farm produce), resulting in an accident 2 points Violation of child safety restraint (first offense) 1 point Violation of child safety restraint (second or subsequent offense) 2 points Violation of usage of wireless telecommunication device requirements 1 point Operating a vehicle while text messaging 1 point Improper use of designated travel lane (4th and subsequent offense) 1 point All other moving violations 3 points Source: Georgia Department of Driver Services

How can I get points off my license in Georgia?

Once every five years, you can ask the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) to reduce the number of points on your driving record. Up to 7 points can be taken off. To qualify for a points reduction, you will need to successfully complete a certified defensive driving course and send the certificate by mail or deliver it in-person to the DDS.

If you complete a certified driving course, for some violations you may be able to get a 20% reduction of your fine and no points will be added to your driving record. However, you will not be able to avoid a $200 Super Speeder fee.

Last updated Oct. 22, 2019

