Renewing online is the easiest way to renew your registration.

You must meet certain eligibility requirements. If any of the following are true, you may NOT renew online.

The vehicle information on your current registration is not correct.

The renewal sticker needs to be mailed to an out of state address.

You would like to switch to a different license plate type.

You want to change the spacing on your license plate.

You participate in a Benefit Access Program.

What you need to register online

Registration ID and PIN which should be on your current registration card. If you cannot find it, you can call the Public Inquiry Division at 800-252-8980 to obtain your ID and PIN.

Insurance company name, policy number and expiration date

Payment to be made using an electronic check or Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express cards only.

A $2.25 fee paid to the payment processors will be collected.

Visit the Online Renewal Site to complete your renewal. It is recommended that your do this before 30 days before your expiration date so that you will receive the new stickers before your expiration date.

Renewal by Mail Without a Notice

Submit a letter indicating your name, address, license plate number, and vehicle information (including make, model year and VIN), a copy of your current registration card (if available) and mail to:

Illinois Secretary of State

Vehicle Services Department

501 S. 2nd. St., Rm. 011

Springfield, IL 62756-6666

Standard processing time is 30 days.

Renew In Person

When renewing by person you should bring the following to your local Secretary of State (SOS) office:

Either your renewal notice or information that identifies your ownership of the car such as License plate number Vehicle Identification Number Registration receipt from previous year



Currency exchanges and participating banks also process registration renewals, and some will accept last year's registration card in lieu of the renewal form.

For details about any registration matter, you can read the Title and Registration Information on the CyberDriveIllinois site.