Driver Retraining Course (Driver Attitudinal Retraining Course)

There are several reasons why you may take an approved defensive driving course.

You have accumulated too many Surchargeable Events in too short a time. This is required to avoid a suspension.

You have been ordered by a court.

You may be able to get an auto insurance discount.

Become a safer driver.

If you are required to attend a course to avoid a suspension you should receive a notification in the mail.

Here is a list of Certified Driving Retraining Schools for Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about Defensive Driving Programs

What is a Driving Retraining Course?

The program is aimed at changing behavior behind the wheel. Through this course drivers learn why they continue to have driving related problems and how they can take responsibility for their actions.

Why would/should I take a Driving Retraining Course?

It may be used to avoid a suspension, get your license reinstated, or reduce your insurance rates. It may also have been ordered by the court in response to a traffic violation.

Is this the same as a Driver's Education course?

No, Driver's Education courses are required for 16-year-olds to obtain their license. Any licensed driver may take a Driving Retraining course.

Does the course have to be approved?

If you are only taking the course for self-education it does not need to be approved. But if you need it to fulfill requirements for mandated courses, or other driver's license related issues, it must be approved / certified. Refer above to a list of approved courses.

Can I take it online?

Yes and No. It depends on what kind of suspension you trying to avoid. There are both online and traditional classroom courses available.

Do I need a car to take the course?

These are classroom based courses and you do not need to provide a vehicle for the course.

How much will this cost?

There isn't one standard price.

Can I use this if I have a CDL License?

No.

