Texas Vehicle Registration Renewal and Replacement

Registration renewal notices in for Texas drivers are sent by mail to all registered vehicle owners. Your registration will expire on the last day of the month shown on your sticker. There are three ways you can renew your Texas vehicle registration:

Online.

By mail.

In-person.

You may want to use the Texas two steps, one sticker process that combines vehicle inspection and registration stickers.

Renewing online

You can renew your registration online with the Texas DMV up to 90 days before the expiration date or up to six months. However, if you received a citation for an expired registration, you cannot renew online.

It will take two days to process your payment and you should receive the new sticker in the mail within three weeks.

You’ll receive a $1 discount for renewing your registration online.

You can use the Texas DMV sticker tracker to track its status.

Renewing by mail

To renew your Texas vehicle registration by mail, send the following to your county tax office:

Your renewal notice (make sure you keep the vehicle owner’s section for your records).

A copy of your Vehicle Inspection Report (VIR).

Proof that you currently have Texas car insurance.

Payment for all fees listed on your renewal notice. Acceptable forms of payment vary by county. You may want to contact your county tax office before sending payment.

Renewing in person

To register your vehicle in person, you can go to your county tax office or approved substation.

You will need:

Your registration notice.

Proof that you have liability insurance.

If you do not have your registration notice, you can renew your registration with the following:

License plate number.

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Or registration receipt from the previous year.

You can download and bring a copy of your vehicle inspection report (VIR).





Vehicle registration fees in Texas

Type of vehicle Fee Cars and light trucks $50.75 base registration fee Pickup trucks (vehicles weighing 6,001 to 10,000 pounds) $54 base registration fee Heavy vehicles (includes heavy-duty pickup trucks, motor homes and commercial trucks) Fees fall into seven weight classifications between 6,001 and 80,000 pounds Trailers (up to 6,000 pounds) $45 Mopeds and motorcycles $30 base registration fee

In addition to the base fees, you might also have to pay:

Maintenance and Operations Fee: $1 fee to the Insurance Verification Project (TexasSure).

$1 fee to the Insurance Verification Project (TexasSure). Local fee: These fees vary from county to county, up to $31.50.

These fees vary from county to county, up to $31.50. Special plate fee: This only applies if you have specialty plates.

This only applies if you have specialty plates. Inspection fee: When you have your vehicle inspected, you pay the inspection station’s fee. The inspection fee at the time of renewing your registration goes towards the state’s portion of the inspection fee.

When you have your vehicle inspected, you pay the inspection station’s fee. The inspection fee at the time of renewing your registration goes towards the state’s portion of the inspection fee. Process and handling fee: This covers the cost of processing vehicle registration which includes state and county services, annual renewal notices, registration stickers and other related services and materials.

Replacing a lost registration sticker in Texas

If you lost or need to replace a registration sticker, there’s a $6 replacement fee plus a 50-cent automation fee. You may need to complete and submit form VTR-60 to your local county tax office.

What do I do if I lost my registration renewal form in Texas?

If you lost your Texas registration renewal form, you can download a new form here. For more information on the registration process, including fees and forms, visit the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Updated Oct. 22, 2019