Cheap Car Insurance in Texas 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Average Texas auto insurance premiums by company

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Texans who get a speeding ticket see an average premium increase of 27%.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Texas $1,773/year $2,244/year 27% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Texas drivers who caused an accident got an average premium increase of 38%.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Texas $1,773/year $2,444/year 38% Nationwide average 36%

Insurance increase after a DUI

If you're convicted of a DUI, the average insurance increase in Texas is 27%.

State Clean record DUI % increase Texas $1,939/year $2,245/year 27%

Average premiums in Texas cities

City Average annual premium Abilene $1,683 Allen $1,719 Alvin $1,733 Amarillo $1,748 Arlington $1,752 Austin $1,718 Baytown $1,979 Beaumont $1,977 Bedford $1,719 Brownsville $1,515 Bryan $1,681 Burleson $1,600 Carrollton $1,767 Cedar Hill $1,779 Cedar Park $1,737 Cleburne $1,693 College Station $1,652 Conroe $1,778 Corpus Christi $1,907 Cypress $1,806 Dallas $1,819 Denton $1,831 Desoto $1,765 Dickinson $1,756 Edinburg $1,582 El Paso $1,686 Euless $1,569 Fort Worth $1,762 Frisco $1,835 Galveston $1,742 Garland $1,762 Georgetown $1,757 Granbury $1,594 Grand Prairie $1,856 Harlingen $1,506 Houston $1,873 Humble $1,846 Huntsville $1,707 Hurst $1,778 Irving $1,730 Katy $1,825 Keller $1,664 Killeen $1,868 Kyle $1,834 Lancaster $1,992 Laredo $1,541 League City $1,788 Leander $1,899 Lewisville $1,825 Longview $1,693 Lubbock $1,745 Lufkin $1,775 Magnolia $2,048 Mansfield $1,786 Mc Kinney $1,745 Mcallen $1,697 Mesquite $1,792 Midland $1,809 Mission $1,786 Missouri City $1,849 Montgomery $1,765 New Braunfels $1,699 North Richland Hills $1,669 Odessa $1,905 Orange $1,979 Pasadena $1,774 Pearland $1,850 Pflugerville $1,833 Plano $1,755 Port Arthur $2,051 Richardson $1,802 Richmond $1,737 Rockwall $1,705 Round Rock $1,724 Rowlett $1,758 San Angelo $1,596 San Antonio $1,756 San Marcos $1,680 Sherman $1,821 Spring $1,850 Stafford $1,751 Sugar Land $1,777 Temple $1,644 Texarkana $1,806 Texas City $1,780 The Colony $1,802 Tomball $2,998 Tyler $1,613 Victoria $1,737 Waco $1,677 Waxahachie $1,621 Weatherford $1,690 Wichita Falls $1,664 Wylie $1,633

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) if Texas if:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Texas

First offense: punishable by a fine $175 to $350; if the person is economically unable to pay, fine may be reduced to less than $175

Subsequent offenses: fine of not less than $350 or more than $1,000

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 21, 2019