Cheap Car Insurance in Texas 2019

Average Texas auto insurance premiums by company
Average annual premium
|American National
$1,560
|American Alliance Insurance
$1,591
|Allied
$1,630
|Farm Bureau
$1,630
|Auto-Owners Insurance
$1,639
|The Hartford
$1,653
|American Casualty
$1,660
|Dairyland Insurance
$1,665
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
$1,675
|21st Century Insurance
$1,696
|American Family Insurance
$1,720
|The General
$1,720
|Safeway Insurance
$1,726
|USAA
$1,731
|Esurance
$1,737
|Travelers Insurance
$1,746
|Safeco
$1,762
|MetLife
$1,779
|State Farm
$1,798
|Allstate
$1,804
|Farmers Insurance
$1,818
|Amica
$1,823
|Windhaven
$1,835
|Mercury Insurance
$1,857
|Nationwide Insurance
$1,876
|Elephant Insurance
$1,891
|Liberty Mutual
$1,897
|Progressive Insurance
$1,904
|Infinity Insurance
$2,036
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Texans who get a speeding ticket see an average premium increase of 27%.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Texas
|$1,773/year
|$2,244/year
|27%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
Texas drivers who caused an accident got an average premium increase of 38%.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Texas
|$1,773/year
|$2,444/year
|38%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Insurance increase after a DUI
If you're convicted of a DUI, the average insurance increase in Texas is 27%.
|State
|Clean record
|DUI
|% increase
|Texas
|$1,939/year
|$2,245/year
|27%
Average premiums in Texas cities
|City
|Average annual premium
|Abilene
$1,683
|Allen
$1,719
|Alvin
$1,733
|Amarillo
$1,748
|Arlington
$1,752
|Austin
$1,718
|Baytown
$1,979
|Beaumont
$1,977
|Bedford
$1,719
|Brownsville
$1,515
|Bryan
$1,681
|Burleson
$1,600
|Carrollton
$1,767
|Cedar Hill
$1,779
|Cedar Park
$1,737
|Cleburne
$1,693
|College Station
$1,652
|Conroe
$1,778
|Corpus Christi
$1,907
|Cypress
$1,806
|Dallas
$1,819
|Denton
$1,831
|Desoto
$1,765
|Dickinson
$1,756
|Edinburg
$1,582
|El Paso
$1,686
|Euless
$1,569
|Fort Worth
$1,762
|Frisco
$1,835
|Galveston
$1,742
|Garland
$1,762
|Georgetown
$1,757
|Granbury
$1,594
|Grand Prairie
$1,856
|Harlingen
$1,506
|Houston
$1,873
|Humble
$1,846
|Huntsville
$1,707
|Hurst
$1,778
|Irving
$1,730
|Katy
$1,825
|Keller
$1,664
|Killeen
$1,868
|Kyle
$1,834
|Lancaster
$1,992
|Laredo
$1,541
|League City
$1,788
|Leander
$1,899
|Lewisville
$1,825
|Longview
$1,693
|Lubbock
$1,745
|Lufkin
$1,775
|Magnolia
$2,048
|Mansfield
$1,786
|Mc Kinney
$1,745
|Mcallen
$1,697
|Mesquite
$1,792
|Midland
$1,809
|Mission
$1,786
|Missouri City
$1,849
|Montgomery
$1,765
|New Braunfels
$1,699
|North Richland Hills
$1,669
|Odessa
$1,905
|Orange
$1,979
|Pasadena
$1,774
|Pearland
$1,850
|Pflugerville
$1,833
|Plano
$1,755
|Port Arthur
$2,051
|Richardson
$1,802
|Richmond
$1,737
|Rockwall
$1,705
|Round Rock
$1,724
|Rowlett
$1,758
|San Angelo
$1,596
|San Antonio
$1,756
|San Marcos
$1,680
|Sherman
$1,821
|Spring
$1,850
|Stafford
$1,751
|Sugar Land
$1,777
|Temple
$1,644
|Texarkana
$1,806
|Texas City
$1,780
|The Colony
$1,802
|Tomball
$2,998
|Tyler
$1,613
|Victoria
$1,737
|Waco
$1,677
|Waxahachie
$1,621
|Weatherford
$1,690
|Wichita Falls
$1,664
|Wylie
$1,633
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) if Texas if:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
Penalties for not having auto insurance in Texas
- First offense: punishable by a fine $175 to $350; if the person is economically unable to pay, fine may be reduced to less than $175
- Subsequent offenses: fine of not less than $350 or more than $1,000
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 21, 2019
