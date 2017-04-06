Cheap Car Insurance in Texas 2019

Cheapest car insurance in Texas

Average Texas auto insurance premiums by company

Company
Average annual premium
American National

$1,560
American Alliance Insurance

$1,591
Allied

$1,630
Farm Bureau

$1,630
Auto-Owners Insurance

$1,639
The Hartford

$1,653
American Casualty

$1,660
Dairyland Insurance

$1,665
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,675
21st Century Insurance

$1,696
American Family Insurance

$1,720
The General

$1,720
Safeway Insurance

$1,726
USAA

$1,731
Esurance

$1,737
Travelers Insurance

$1,746
Safeco

$1,762
MetLife

$1,779
State Farm

$1,798
Allstate

$1,804
Farmers Insurance

$1,818
Amica

$1,823
Windhaven

$1,835
Mercury Insurance

$1,857
Nationwide Insurance

$1,876
Elephant Insurance

$1,891
Liberty Mutual

$1,897
Progressive Insurance

$1,904
Infinity Insurance

$2,036


Average premiums in Texas

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Texans who get a speeding ticket see an average premium increase of 27%.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Texas $1,773/year $2,244/year 27%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Texas drivers who caused an accident got an average premium increase of 38%.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Texas $1,773/year $2,444/year 38%
Nationwide average 36%

Insurance increase after a DUI

If you're convicted of a DUI, the average insurance increase in Texas is 27%.

State Clean record DUI % increase
Texas $1,939/year $2,245/year 27%

Average premiums in Texas cities

City Average annual premium
Abilene

$1,683
Allen

$1,719
Alvin

$1,733
Amarillo

$1,748
Arlington

$1,752
Austin

$1,718
Baytown

$1,979
Beaumont

$1,977
Bedford

$1,719
Brownsville

$1,515
Bryan

$1,681
Burleson

$1,600
Carrollton

$1,767
Cedar Hill

$1,779
Cedar Park

$1,737
Cleburne

$1,693
College Station

$1,652
Conroe

$1,778
Corpus Christi

$1,907
Cypress

$1,806
Dallas

$1,819
Denton

$1,831
Desoto

$1,765
Dickinson

$1,756
Edinburg

$1,582
El Paso

$1,686
Euless

$1,569
Fort Worth

$1,762
Frisco

$1,835
Galveston

$1,742
Garland

$1,762
Georgetown

$1,757
Granbury

$1,594
Grand Prairie

$1,856
Harlingen

$1,506
Houston

$1,873
Humble

$1,846
Huntsville

$1,707
Hurst

$1,778
Irving

$1,730
Katy

$1,825
Keller

$1,664
Killeen

$1,868
Kyle

$1,834
Lancaster

$1,992
Laredo

$1,541
League City

$1,788
Leander

$1,899
Lewisville

$1,825
Longview

$1,693
Lubbock

$1,745
Lufkin

$1,775
Magnolia

$2,048
Mansfield

$1,786
Mc Kinney

$1,745
Mcallen

$1,697
Mesquite

$1,792
Midland

$1,809
Mission

$1,786
Missouri City

$1,849
Montgomery

$1,765
New Braunfels

$1,699
North Richland Hills

$1,669
Odessa

$1,905
Orange

$1,979
Pasadena

$1,774
Pearland

$1,850
Pflugerville

$1,833
Plano

$1,755
Port Arthur

$2,051
Richardson

$1,802
Richmond

$1,737
Rockwall

$1,705
Round Rock

$1,724
Rowlett

$1,758
San Angelo

$1,596
San Antonio

$1,756
San Marcos

$1,680
Sherman

$1,821
Spring

$1,850
Stafford

$1,751
Sugar Land

$1,777
Temple

$1,644
Texarkana

$1,806
Texas City

$1,780
The Colony

$1,802
Tomball

$2,998
Tyler

$1,613
Victoria

$1,737
Waco

$1,677
Waxahachie

$1,621
Weatherford

$1,690
Wichita Falls

$1,664
Wylie

$1,633

Texas insurance requirements

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) if Texas if:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Texas

  • First offense: punishable by a fine $175 to $350; if the person is economically unable to pay, fine may be reduced to less than $175
  • Subsequent offenses: fine of not less than $350 or more than $1,000

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 21, 2019

