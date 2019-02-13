Texas DWI & Distracted Driving Laws

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Texas DWI laws
First offense
The first DWI offense is a class B misdemeanor in Texas. However, if your Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) is above .15, it's considered a class A misdemeanor. If convicted, you could face:
- A fine up to $2,000.
- Three days to 180 days in jail.
- Loss of driver's license for up to one year.
- Annual fee of $1,000, $1,500 or $2,000 for three years to retain your driver's license.
- The court must order an ignition interlock for the period of the license suspension; however, you may be able to choose a hard suspension (meaning no driving at all) with no interlock.
Second offense
The second DWI offense is a class A misdemeanor. If you are convicted of a second offense, you could face the following fines and penalties:
- A fine up to $4,000.
- One month to one year in jail.
- Loss of driver's license up to a year.
- Annual fee of $1,000, $1,500 or $2,000 for three years to retain driver's license.
- The court must order an ignition interlock for the period of the license suspension, however, you may be able to choose a hard suspension (meaning no driving at all) with no interlock.
Third offense
Third and subsequent offenses are third degree felonies. If you are convicted of a third or subsequent offense, you could face the following fines and penalties:
- A $10,000 fine
- Two to 10 years in prison.
- Loss of driver's license for up to two years.
- Annual fee of $1,000, $1,500 or $2,000 for three years to retain your driver's license.
- The court must order an ignition interlock for the period of the license suspension; however, you may be able to choose a hard suspension (meaning no driving at all) with no interlock.
DWI penalty sources: Texas Department of Transportation and the National Conference of State Legislatures
Distracted driving laws in Texas
|Prohibits drivers from using hand-held cell phone while driving
|Yes
|All cellphone ban
|Only for school bus drivers
|All cellphone use banned for novice drivers
|Yes, for drivers under 18
|Text messaging ban while driving
|All drivers
|Source: Governors Highway Safety Association
