Cheap Car Insurance in Hawaii 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes


Average auto insurance premiums in Hawaii

Required auto insurance in Hawaii

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Hawaii when:

  • Law enforcement requests it

Penalties for not having car insurance in Hawaii

  • First offense: $500 fine
  • Subsequent offense(s) within five years: $1,500 fine; community service may be imposed in lieu of a fine if the defendant requests it

Violations in Hawaii can also result in:

  • Three to 12 month suspension of license;
  • Requirement to keep a non-refundable motor vehicle insurance policy in force for six months
  • Multiple convictions may result in imprisonment for not more than 30 days

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Aug. 23, 2019

More:

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes