Cheap Car Insurance in Hawaii 2019

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Hawaii when:
- Law enforcement requests it
Penalties for not having car insurance in Hawaii
- First offense: $500 fine
- Subsequent offense(s) within five years: $1,500 fine; community service may be imposed in lieu of a fine if the defendant requests it
Violations in Hawaii can also result in:
- Three to 12 month suspension of license;
- Requirement to keep a non-refundable motor vehicle insurance policy in force for six months
- Multiple convictions may result in imprisonment for not more than 30 days
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Updated Aug. 23, 2019
