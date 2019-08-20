Cheap Car Insurance in Hawaii 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Hawaii when:

Law enforcement requests it

Penalties for not having car insurance in Hawaii

First offense: $500 fine

Subsequent offense(s) within five years: $1,500 fine; community service may be imposed in lieu of a fine if the defendant requests it

Violations in Hawaii can also result in:

Three to 12 month suspension of license;

Requirement to keep a non-refundable motor vehicle insurance policy in force for six months

Multiple convictions may result in imprisonment for not more than 30 days

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Aug. 23, 2019