Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Idaho, based on the premiums sold the state in 2018.

Rank in Idaho Company Market share % in Idaho 1 State Farm 14.28 2 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 11.01 3 Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. of Idaho 10.71 4 Liberty Mutual 10.17 5 Progressive 9.87 6 Allstate Corp. 8.22 7 Farmers Insurance 7.94 8 USAA 6.03 9 American Family Insurance 3.28 10 Travelers 1.95 11 Sentry 1.8 12 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.71 13 MetLife 1.48 14 Nationwide 1.42 15 Mutual of Enumclaw 1.33 16 The Hartford 1.2 17 Oregon Mutual 0.82 18 Kemper 0.75 19 United Heritage Insurance 0.65 20 Grange Insurance Assn. 0.6 21 American National 0.54 22 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.44 23 Markel 0.42 24 MAPFRE 0.4 25 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.37 26 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.35 27 Farmers Alliance Cos 0.31 28 QBE 0.28 29 COUNTRY Financial 0.23 30 National General Holdings Corp. 0.23 31 Horace Mann 0.2 32 California Casualty 0.2 33 Amica 0.19 34 Chubb 0.12 35 EMC Insurance 0.1 36 AIG 0.08 37 Casualty Underwriters Ins Co. 0.08 38 Global Indemnity 0.07 39 Badger Mutual Insurance Co. 0.05 40 Tokio Marine 0.04 41 Munich Re 0.03 42 Central Insurance Companies 0.03 43 Assurant 0.02 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



